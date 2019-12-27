Luka Doncic’s Jordan Brand Mega Deal Reported To Be A 5-year, 7-figure Agreement

It's difficult to believe that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is just 20 years old. Doncic is currently averaging over 29 points per game in the NBA this season. His Dallas Mavericks side is fifth in the Western Conference and Mavs have already registered wins over the likes of Houston Rockets, Lakers and Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks. While Luka Doncic did not feature in the 120-116 win over Bucks, there is much to be said about the impact the 20-year-old Slovenian has had in just his second season in the NBA. It was only fitting, then, that the Mavs star has agreed to a five-year deal with one of the biggest shoe brands in America, Jordan Brand.

Luka Doncic Jordan Brand contract

Jordan Brand, Nike's premier shoe brand in the United States, have signed Luka Doncic on a five-year deal, Nike announced earlier this week. While Nike did not confirm the figures associated with the deal, Luka Doncic's deal with Jordan Brand is bound to be well over New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson's five-year, $75 million deal. Multiple reports, therefore, have aptly labelled Luka Doncic's deal with Jordan Brand as 'lucrative'.

Speaking after the announcement, Luka Doncic said that being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand was an exciting development for him. He also said that he grew up idolizing NBA legend Michael Jordan. The Mavs star concluded by saying that being able to represent the iconic Jordan Brand as a kid from Slovenia was an honour for him. Michael Jordan also had a few words regarding the announcement. The NBA legend said that Jordan Brand was excited to welcome Luka Doncic to the Jordan Brand family. The six-time NBA Finals MVP added that Luka Doncic now rounds out a roster of incredible new talent united to represent Jordan Brand for the next generation.

In other news, Luka Doncic made his return from injury during Dallas Mavericks' 102-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Luka Doncic racked up 24 points on his return from a sprained right ankle. Doncic suffered the injury when he stepped on the foot of Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn during the loss to Miami Heat earlier this month.

