Will Luka Doncic Propose To Longtime Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes?

Luka Doncic may soon propose to his longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes. Goltes is a Slovenian model, and the pair has been dating since 2016. According to some reports, Doncic and Goltes apparently broke up before the 2018 NBA Draft and had stopped following each other on Instagram. The couple reconciled in July 2018. Both Doncic and Goltes have busy travelling schedules, and there are multiple rumours about Doncic soon proposing to Goltes.

Luka Doncic is also close to his mother, Mirjam Poterbin. However, certain reports suggest that she might not yet approve of Goltes. Poterbin and Goltes do not follow each other on Instagram. She also remains untagged in Poterbin's older photos. Reports also claimed that their relationship has strained after Luka Doncic and Goltes' break-up before the NBA Draft in 2018. Both Luka Doncic and Goltes have known each other since they were young and were childhood friends first. Luka Doncic recently posted a photo of both of them in 2011, where both are posing on a boat in summer.

While Goltes and Poterbin used to sit next to each during games in 2017, and the model looked to be included in outings as if she were already a member of the family, it seems as if their relationship has cooled after her and Luka Doncic broke up in early 2018. Goltes remains untagged in Poterbin’s older photos, and they haven’t posted a picture with one another since she reconciled with Doncic in July 2018. Reports and rumours indicate that Poterbin's and Goltes' strained relationship might be the reason Doncic is yet to propose to Goltes. Doncic and Goltes always post photos of each other on social media, not shying away from the attention.

