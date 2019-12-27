The Debate
Luka Doncic Gets Epic WWE-style Beatdown By Mavericks Teammates On Return: WATCH

Basketball News

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic returned from his injury against the San Antonio Spurs. Mavericks teammates welcome the Slovenian with a playful pounding

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic returned to action on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) against the San Antonio Spurs. Out since December 15 with an ankle injury, Doncic's Dallas Mavericks teammates made sure they welcomed the Slovenian in a memorable fashion.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Recreates ICONIC LeBron James-Dwyane Wade Dunk Moment With Kristaps Porzingis

NBA: Luka Doncic returns against Spurs

Luka Doncic missed Dallas Mavericks’ last four games after suffering an ankle sprain against the Miami Heat on December 15. The 20-year-old only lasted in the game for a couple of minutes before heading back to the dugout. While the Mavericks endured a mixed run (W2, L2) in the absence of their star guard, his teammates were surely ecstatic to have him back for their post-Christmas game. 

In yet another WWE inspired move, the Dallas Mavericks welcomed Luka Doncic back to the team with a makebelieve beatdown. Before entering the court, the team gathered in the tunnel before welcoming Doncic with some playful pounding.

Watch: Spurs vs Mavericks highlights

Also Read | Luka Doncic Expected To Land A Multi-million Dollar Shoe Deal With Nike

Spurs vs Mavericks: Luka Doncic returns to action

The Mavericks came out on top at the American Airlines Center, beating the Spurs 102-98. Luka Doncic returned to his usual best registering 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 30 points to assist the Slovenian in a crucial victory for the Mavericks.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Left Stunned By 76ers Fan Who Scores & Performs 'Ice In My Veins' Celebration

Dallas Mavericks - A difficult weekend awaits

Dallas Mavericks move back to fifth in the Western Conference with a 20-10 (win-loss) record. With Doncic back with the Mavericks, they would be confident for their upcoming back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors (December 29 IST) and the Los Angeles Lakers (December 30 IST).

Also Read | Luka Doncic Injury Update: Mark Cuban Says Doncic Moving Freely But Return Date Unknown

Published:

