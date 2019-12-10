Luka Doncic Thinks He Needs To Calm Down With Officials

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic admitted that he needs to calm down when it comes down to the officials. Doncic's last argued with the officials during the Sacramento Kings vs Mavericks game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Doncic thought he had been fouled by Cory Joseph, but the call was not given. In the replays, it was shown that Joseph made contact with Doncic's elbow. Only five seconds were remaining on the clock, and the Mavericks were trailing by two points. The Mavericks lost the match to the Kings 110-106. Doncic finished the game with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

NBA: Luka Doncic says he needs to calm down with the officials

In a post-match interview, Doncic mentioned that he is passionate about the game and wants to win. This causes him to lose control at times, as he is always determined to win. The 20-year-old also said that he has always been competitive, and not just regarding basketball. However, he also admitted that he needed to work on it. Doncic is aware of how to approach officials and knows that he can be wrong a lot of times. Doncic added that both he and the officials make mistakes as both are human, and hence sometimes they don't call a foul as they do not see it. He ended by saying that he needs to calm himself down and move on to the next game.

Luka Doncic's NBA 2019-20 season

Doncic is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 30 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists. Doncic scored at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while playing the Sacramento Kings, which broke Micheal Jordan's record of 18 consecutive games. Doncic also became the third player in NBA history to score 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in the first 20 games of a season. Russell Westbrook (NBA 2016-17) and Oscar Robertson (NBA 1961-62) are the other two players to hold the record.

