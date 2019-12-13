Luka Doncic For MVP? 40-point Triple-double Vs Pistons Sets Multiple NBA Records

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic once again created National Basketball Association (NBA) history by becoming the first player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point triple-double before turning 21. Lakers star LeBron James only had one 40-point triple-double before turning 21. Luka Doncic is also the first player to score a triple-double outside USA and Canada. This was also Doncic’s fourth career 40-point game before turning 21. He shares the record with Kevin Durant, second only to LeBron James, who had 8.

- First player in @NBAHistory to post a triple-double in a game played outside of the USA/Canada

- First player in @NBAHistory with multiple 40-point triple-doubles before turning 21



Luka Doncic earns #SAPStatLineOfTheNight in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/1Tmg4rjszk — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 13, 2019

Luka Doncic (41 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST) notches his 8th triple-double of the season as the @dallasmavs win in Mexico City. #NBAMexicoCityGames



Seth Curry: 30 PTS, 6 3PM

Kristaps Porzingis: 20 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/MtJ4CAHBYd — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2019

Luka Doncic created the record during the Mavericks vs Pistons game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the Mexico City Arena in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico. Doncic finished the game with 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. This was also Doncic’s eighth triple-double of the NBA 2019-20 season. The Mavericks defeated the Pistons 122-111.

Luka Doncic record: Luka Doncic's NBA 2019-20 performance

Luka Doncic is 20 years old and tied for 10th in NBA history in total 40-point triple-doubles.



The only players with more: Oscar Robertson, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James, Elgin Baylor, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Pete Maravich. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) December 13, 2019

After winning last season’s Rookie of the Year award, Luka Doncic has been a frontrunner for this year’s NBA MVP award. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double of 30 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. The Slovenian also became the third player in NBA history to score 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in the first 20 games of a season. Russell Westbrook (NBA 2016-17) and Oscar Robertson (NBA 1961-62) are the other two players to hold the record. Luka Doncic also scored at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 19 straight games. NBA legend Michael Jordan held the previous record of achieving the same feat for 18 consecutive games.

