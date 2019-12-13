The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Luka Doncic For MVP? 40-point Triple-double Vs Pistons Sets Multiple NBA Records

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to post multiple 40-point triple-doubles before turning 21-years-old.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic once again created National Basketball Association (NBA) history by becoming the first player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point triple-double before turning 21. Lakers star LeBron James only had one 40-point triple-double before turning 21. Luka Doncic is also the first player to score a triple-double outside USA and Canada. This was also Doncic’s fourth career 40-point game before turning 21. He shares the record with Kevin Durant, second only to LeBron James, who had 8. 

Also read | Luka Doncic is better than what LeBron James was at the age of 20, claims analyst

Also read | Luka Doncic shuts down Michael Jordan comparisons; believes NBA legend is 'one of a kind'

NBA: Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic creates NBA history by posting second 40-point triple-double before turning 21

Luka Doncic created the record during the Mavericks vs Pistons game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the Mexico City Arena in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico. Doncic finished the game with 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. This was also Doncic’s eighth triple-double of the NBA 2019-20 season. The Mavericks defeated the Pistons 122-111.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic thinks he needs to calm down with officials

Luka Doncic record: Luka Doncic's NBA 2019-20 performance

After winning last season’s Rookie of the Year award, Luka Doncic has been a frontrunner for this year’s NBA MVP award. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double of 30 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. The Slovenian also became the third player in NBA history to score 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in the first 20 games of a season. Russell Westbrook (NBA 2016-17) and Oscar Robertson (NBA 1961-62) are the other two players to hold the record. Luka Doncic also scored at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 19 straight games. NBA legend Michael Jordan held the previous record of achieving the same feat for 18 consecutive games. 

Also read | Luka Doncic equals Michael Jordan's streak, sets NBA record with massive 20-5-5 show

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST