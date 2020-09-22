Magic Johnson Seeks Legal Protection From Alleged Stalker Threatening His Life

Magic Johnson recently got a temporary restraining order for himself and his employees, seeking protection from a potential stalker. As per reports, the stalker was threatening Johnson's life, which caused him to ask for legal protection. TMZ Sports reported that Johnson's request for the restraining order was approved for someone who seemed like a stalker.

Magic Johnson legal protection: NBA icon seeks legal protection from alleged stalker

According to TMZ Sports, a man named Willie Frazier has been reportedly harassing Johnson and his employees for years, and things have now been getting "worse and worse". Frazier has been issuing death threats to Johnson and his employees and even made it past Johnson's security once. Following the incident, a judge granted the NBA icon a temporary restraining order this week.

TMZ Sports shared details of Johnson's legal documents, which state that Frazier has been sending correspondence to Johnsons's addresses – both personal and business. The man has been demanding money while claiming that Johnson has stolen documents from him, and has also stolen Frazier's entire identity. While the staff tried to ignore the demands, the threats increased and also started including a voicemail every week.

In some voicemails, Fraizer claimed that he was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He threatened to harm Johnson and his staff if they did not meet his demands. As per reports, Johnson referred to his behaviour as "stalking" and was fearful for everyone's safety. The five-time NBA champion stated that a line was crossed when Frazier entered his office and took the elevator to Johnson's floor. When he could not enter his office, he slipped a demand through the door. The temporary restraining order issued was supported by employees and executives and demands that Frazier must stay at least 100 yards away from them at all times.

Magic Johnson net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Magic Johnson is worth $600 million. He started Magic Johnson Enterprises in 1995 by purchasing an equity stake in a movie theatre located in Baldwin Hills. Now, his company is valued at over $1 billion. In 2012, Johnson and a group of partners purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers for $2 billion. In 2014, he also bought WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Disclaimer: The above Magic Johnson net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

