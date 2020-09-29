MAL Vs BOM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Euro Cup Basketball Live

Baloncesto Malaga (MAL) will face off against the Boulogne Metropolitans 92 (BOM) on the opening weekend of the EuroCup on Tuesday, September 29 (Wednesday for Indian viewers). MAL vs BOM live action will commence at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena with tip-off scheduled for 12:15 am IST on Tuesday night. Here's a look at our MAL vs BOM Dream11 prediction, MAL vs BOM Dream11 team and our MAL vs BOM match prediction.

MAL vs BOM live: MAL vs BOM Dream11 prediction and preview

The EuroCup format sees 24 teams divided into four groups with 16 qualifying for the next round. The tournament then follows a straight knockout format, meaning that one loss could mean the end of the road for the team. Baloncesto Malaga and Boulogne Metropolitans are both placed in Group B and will hope to get off to a flyer when they face off on Tuesday. Malaga are perennial competitors in the Euro Cup and enter the game on the back of an eight-game winning streak. The Metropolitans, on the other hand, are returning to the competition for the second time in six years and will hope to make it count, starting on Tuesday.

We have been waiting long enough! The 7DAYSEuroCup 2020-21 season begins this week!🔥🙌



Who you got?#RoadToGreatness pic.twitter.com/I3bIXsxUa2 — 7DAYS EuroCup (@EuroCup) September 28, 2020

MAL vs BOM Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BOM Dream11 team, squad list

Baloncesto Malaga squad

Gal Mekel, Alberto Diaz, Jaime Fernandez, Pablo Sanchez, Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizuela, Pierre Waly-Sene, Dragan Milosavljevic, Francis Alonso, Adam Waczynski, Carlos Suarez, Tim Abromaitis, Deon Thompson, Yannick Nzosa-Manzila, Volodymyr Gerun, Ruben Guerrero

Boulogne Metropolitans 92 squad

Brandon Brown, Maxime Roos, David Michineau, Bastian Pinault, Assemian Moulare, Lahaou Konate, Anthony Brown, Maxime Yomi, Vitalis Chikoko, Tomer Ginat, Miralem Halilovic, Neal Sako, Rob Gray, Assem Marei

MAL vs BOM live: Probable MAL vs BOM starting 5

Baloncesto Malaga: Jaime Fernandez (PG), Axel Bouteille (SG), Francis Alonso (SF), Deon Thompson (PF), Ruben Guerrero (C)

Jaime Fernandez (PG), Axel Bouteille (SG), Francis Alonso (SF), Deon Thompson (PF), Ruben Guerrero (C) Boulogne Metropolitans 92: Brandon Brown (PG), Assemian Moulare (SG), Anthony Brown (SF), Vitalis Chikoko (PF), Rob Gray (C)

MAL vs BOM Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BOM Dream11 team

Point-Guard: Jaime Fernandez, Brandon Brown

Jaime Fernandez, Brandon Brown Shooting Guard: Axel Bouteille, Assemian Moulare

Axel Bouteille, Assemian Moulare Small Forward: Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown Power Forward: Vitalis Chikoko, Deon Thompson

Vitalis Chikoko, Deon Thompson Centre: Ruben Guerrero

MAL vs BOM Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BOM top picks

MAL vs BOM Dream11 team captain options: Jaime Fernandez, Brandon Brown

MAL vs BOM Dream11 team vice-captain options: Anthony Brown, Axel Bouteille

MAL vs BOM live: MAL vs BOM match prediction

We predict that Baloncesto Malaga will defeat Boulogne Metropolitans 92 on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

Note: The MAL vs BOM Dream11 prediction, top picks and MAL vs BOM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAL vs BOM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: eurocupbasketball.com)