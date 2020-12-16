MAL Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; EuroCup Basketball League Preview

Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga are all set to take on Ratiopharm Ulm in the last week of regular-season games at the EuroCup Basketball series. The MAL vs ULM clash is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM IST on December 17 at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Malaga. Here is our MAL vs ULM Dream11 prediction, MAL vs ULM Dream11 team and MAL vs ULM Dream11 top picks.

A lot of action going on tonight as Round 10 comes to an end!😳#RoadToGreatness pic.twitter.com/ag2Ex7NLAW — 7DAYS EuroCup (@EuroCup) December 16, 2020

MAL vs ULM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga have had a tremendous season at the EuroCup Basketball series 2020-21. The 2016-17 champions will be hoping to end their regular season on a high with a win at home tonight. Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga are currently at the top of the Group B table, having won seven of their 10 games. Coming into this game, Malaga are on a three-match winning streak with wins over Brescia, Buducnost, and Mornar.

Their only two losses at the tournament have come against Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, who are in second place on the Group B table and against KK Mornar Bar in their first game together. Their last game against Ratiopharm Ulm ended in an 81-76 victory for them. Even with a loss today, Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga are sure to go through to the next round. Ratiopharm Ulm on the other hand, have managed just three wins from their nine games at the EuroCup. This puts them in 5th place - just one place below the cutoff to make the net round. They will hope to break their two-match losing streak and make it to the round of 16.

MAL vs ULM predicted starting lineup

Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga - Alberto Díaz, Gal Mekel, Francis Alonso, Yannick Nzosa, Dario Brizuela

Ratiopharm Ulm - Troy Caupain, John Petrucelli, Aric Holman, Thomas Klepeisz, Andreas Obst

MAL vs ULM Key Players

Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga - Alberto Díaz, Gal Mekel, Francis Alonso

Ratiopharm Ulm - Troy Caupain, John Petrucelli, Aric Holman

MAL vs ULM Dream11 team

PG: Alberto Díaz, Gal Mekel

SG: John Petrucelli, Dario Brizuela

PF: Francis Alonso

SF: Aric Holman

C: Yannick Nzosa, Demitrius Conger

MAL vs ULM game prediction

According to our MAL vs ULM match prediction, Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga will win this match.

Note: The MAL vs ULM Dream11 prediction and MAL vs ULM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAL vs ULM Dream11 team, MAL vs ULM playing 11 and MAL vs ULM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Ratiopharm Ulm Twitter