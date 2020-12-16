'Harden To Miami' Trends Under Politics Tab On Twitter, Fans React To Miscategorization

As offseason turned into preseason games as James Harden trade rumours continued. While initially linked to the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, the All-Star Guard is apparently also interested in the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. Harden, as per multiple reports, wants to move away from the Houston Rockets, and play with a title contender. However, no deal is near completion.

James Harden rumours: "Harden to Miami" trends under politics on Twitter

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), 'Harden to Miami' trended on Twitter, with fans discussing the Heat as a viable option for the Rockets star. However, the trend was listed under 'politics' instead of the usual NBA tab. Naturally, fans joked about the situation, finding the thought of NBA being political both ironic and hilarious. "I try to avoid politics but i feel very strongly about harden to miami," one fan wrote, while another asked Twitter and politicians to leave basketball out of politics.

Hey politicians, can you keep basketball out of politics . Harden to Miami pic.twitter.com/WQyEScZjHv — Built Different (@slab_work) December 15, 2020

i try to avoid politics but i feel very strongly about harden to miami pic.twitter.com/nI0gMc1Qbj — Sean D Siegel (@Seansiegel49) December 15, 2020

Harden to Miami : Dang we out here talking about politics apparently pic.twitter.com/1VvBVN4j9a — Basketball Nation (@cic_john) December 15, 2020

Harden To Miami And It is Trending Under Politics!! pic.twitter.com/ppUWq9w1H7 — Tony Romo (@ActorTonyRomo) December 15, 2020

Y’all know the Twitter algorithm is fucked when "Harden to Miami" is trending in politics lol I mean the move would be a political basketball one pic.twitter.com/tWOC0Rkyzb — Gemini King🇧🇸 (@AchillestheAce) December 15, 2020

If Harden stays in Houston we'll beat the Lakers. Harden to Miami is just no. They have it trending in politics because it ain't gonna do shit like politics. — Vic Damone Jr. (@Negroology) December 15, 2020

James Harden contract details

As per Spotrac, Harden is currently signed to a four-year $171,131,520 contract with the Rockets. He was offered a two-year extension worth $103 million, which he reportedly declined before requesting a trade. He will be earning $42,782,880 per annum.

James Harden vs Spurs preseason matchup

After a day or so of practice, Harde made his 2020-21 season debut on the court for the Rockets. The 2018 NBA MVP appeared a little rusty on the court, scoring 12 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 3-for-10 from the field. John Wall and Ben McLemore led the team with 15 points, winning the 112-98 encounter.

