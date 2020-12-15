Malik Beasley Admits Larsa Pippen Makes Him Happiest Amid Ugly Divorce From Montana Yao

Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen have been under fire after both of them were spotted together a few weeks ago. Beasley was called out for cheating on wife Montana Yao – with whom he has a child. Pippen, who was involved in cheating scandals before, was labelled a homewrecker by many. While there was no direct conversation seen before, Beasley commenting on Pippen's post amid his divorce with Yao.

Malik Beasley comments under Larsa Pippen's IG photo

"What makes you the happiest,” Pippen's post read. Beasley was among many who commented on the selfie, letting everyone know that he loves Pippen. "U," Beasley wrote, before adding a red heart on the comment. Once again, fans seemed on the fence about Beasley's behaviour. They called him out for abandoning his family, and commenting publically on Pippen's post while his divorce was underway.

This comment comes after Yao took to Instagram to speak about their (she and son Makai) "pretty rough" situation. The 23-year-old model thanked her followers, admitting that she herself is confused by the events. She revealed that she and her son were asked to leave their family home around ten days ago, and the matter has not been discussed – publically or privately. Social media users remained furious over Beasley's actions, unable to understand why he will abandon his own child.

She added that while she cannot reveal private information, she will do so if she needs to. "Thank you to all the strong women and mothers who have shared similar stories," Yao wrote in the end, thanking everyone who have sent support. While she promised she will be back soon, Yao is currently trying to heal while focusing on being a mother.

Larsa Pippen, 46 was spotted holding hands with Malik Beasley, 24. (via @SideActionHQ) pic.twitter.com/0Xdb68sfSJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

Earlier, Pippen was dragged on Instagram after she took to sharing quotes about heartbreak. "God, I pray for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache. I pray that they find refuge in You in the midst of their pain," is the quote (by Sopha Rush) that Pippen shared on Instagram. People started trolling her for the quote, some saying that a homewrecker cannot speak up on heartbreak.

(Image credtis: Malik Beaskley, Larsa Pippen Instagram)