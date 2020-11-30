NBA 2020-21 Season COVID-19 Protocols & Guidelines: What Happens If Players Test Positive

With free agency almost wrapped up, the NBA is preparing for their camps, pre-season and the regular season starting from December 22. While it is the shortest NBA offseason in history, the league is trying to minimize the financial loss it will face. Some players are reportedly upset over the date but the league has finally settled on a schedule. Recently, the league also shared new COVID-19 protocols for the season, as teams will be expected to play at their respective arenas.

Also read | Amid pandemic, NBA gives teams health protocols for season

What are the new NBA COVID-19 protocols?

With the COVID-19 health risks still in place, the NBA released protocols which cover various concerns related to the new season. The guidelines have been put in place while assuming anyone can test positive and how a team can deal with it. However, unlike this March, the league will be prepared to move on with the season without them having to go on hiatus.

Steps/guidelines for when a player can return after COVID-19 recovery

Twelve days have passed since the player's first positive COVID-19 test

The player is now asymptomatic and without reinfection concerns

Team doctor has to clear the player for return

The league doctor has been consulted and has no objections

Also read | League players representatives & owners approve December 22 as NBA start date

Per the NBA's health and safety protocols for the 2020-21 season, if someone tests positive for COVID-19 there are two paths to them returning: either going at least 10 days since the first positive test or symptom onset, or having two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 28, 2020

Protocol if the player has been in contact with any family member/friend/worker with COVID

The player in contact with someone with COVID-19 is not to enter team facilities

The player cannot workout with the team, or interact with other players/staff till a test is conducted

Team doctor need to clear the player to return

Also read | NBA snitch hotline confirms numerous protocol violations at the bubble: Report

NBA teams have been notified that no more than 50 people at one time will be allowed in practice facilities this season, @NYTSports has learned



The full range of health and safety protocols for the coming season, sources say, are still being finalized by the league and union — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

As per the memo The Athletic obtained, the league has limited parties travelling to 45 people. Additionally, none of the players or staff will be using public hotel facilities unless the team reserves them in advance. While the players will be tested daily like at the NBA bubble, the league will be more considerate of the many factors it might not be able to control. The NFL, who have continued with their season, have players/staff testing positive due to various protocol violations.

NBA health and safety guidelines reintroduce the snitch hotline from Orlando bubble

Just like at Walt Disney World, the NBA will be bringing back their snitch hotline, where one can report any violation. The league has apparently encouraged everyone to use the hotline to prevent any COVID-19 outbreaks within teams. Potential violations can also be reported, where the person reporting can maintain anonymity.

Also read | NBA 2020-21 season: Preseason, play-in tournament and other key dates

(Image credits: AP)