Last Updated:

NBA 2020-21 Season COVID-19 Protocols & Guidelines: What Happens If Players Test Positive

NBA 2020-21 season: As the new NBA season is set to begin on December 22, the league has issued new COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season.

Written By
Devika Pawar
NBA 2020-21 season

With free agency almost wrapped up, the NBA is preparing for their camps, pre-season and the regular season starting from December 22. While it is the shortest NBA offseason in history, the league is trying to minimize the financial loss it will face. Some players are reportedly upset over the date but the league has finally settled on a schedule. Recently, the league also shared new COVID-19 protocols for the season, as teams will be expected to play at their respective arenas. 

Also read | Amid pandemic, NBA gives teams health protocols for season

What are the new NBA COVID-19 protocols?

With the COVID-19 health risks still in place, the NBA released protocols which cover various concerns related to the new season. The guidelines have been put in place while assuming anyone can test positive and how a team can deal with it. However, unlike this March, the league will be prepared to move on with the season without them having to go on hiatus. 

Steps/guidelines for when a player can return after COVID-19 recovery

  • Twelve days have passed since the player's first positive COVID-19 test
  • The player is now asymptomatic and without reinfection concerns
  • Team doctor has to clear the player for return
  • The league doctor has been consulted and has no objections

Also read | League players representatives & owners approve December 22 as NBA start date

Protocol if the player has been in contact with any family member/friend/worker with COVID

  • The player in contact with someone with COVID-19 is not to enter team facilities
  • The player cannot workout with the team, or interact with other players/staff till a test is conducted
  • Team doctor need to clear the player to return

Also read | NBA snitch hotline confirms numerous protocol violations at the bubble: Report

As per the memo The Athletic obtained, the league has limited parties travelling to 45 people. Additionally, none of the players or staff will be using public hotel facilities unless the team reserves them in advance. While the players will be tested daily like at the NBA bubble, the league will be more considerate of the many factors it might not be able to control. The NFL, who have continued with their season, have players/staff testing positive due to various protocol violations.

NBA health and safety guidelines reintroduce the snitch hotline from Orlando bubble

Just like at Walt Disney World, the NBA will be bringing back their snitch hotline, where one can report any violation. The league has apparently encouraged everyone to use the hotline to prevent any COVID-19 outbreaks within teams. Potential violations can also be reported, where the person reporting can maintain anonymity. 

Also read | NBA 2020-21 season: Preseason, play-in tournament and other key dates

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND