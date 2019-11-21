The Debate
Knicks’ Marcus Morris, Sixers Star Joel Embiid Nearly Get Into Ugly In-game Brawl

Basketball News

The New York Knicks' Marcus Morris slammed the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid after their in-game scuffle on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
marcus morris

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and the New York Knicks' Marcus Morris got into an in-game scuffle during their game on Wednesday night. The Sixers defeated the Knicks 109-104. The Knicks were leading by 17 points at a point, but the Sixers made a comeback. 

NBA news: Knicks' Marcus Morris slams Sixers star Joel Embiid after their in-game scuffle

Morris pulled Embiid down on the defence, after which he had to be restrained and pulled away from Embiid. After the match, Morris spoke about the NBA All-Star in a post-match interview. Morris said that a player should have some finesse while defending. He said that no player is 'too big to flop'. However, the recent changes in the rules prioritise freedom of movement. Embiid attempted a career-high 10.1 free throws per match in NBA 2018-2019 with a total of 649. He had a 54.1% free throw rate. This season, Embiid has 7.4 free throws per game this season, along with a 45.6% free throw rate. Embiid is averaging at 22.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Morris is averaging at 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The Sixers and Knicks will play again on Saturday, November 30 (6:00 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA. 

Published:
