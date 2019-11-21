Knicks’ Marcus Morris, Sixers Star Joel Embiid Nearly Get Into Ugly In-game Brawl

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and the New York Knicks' Marcus Morris got into an in-game scuffle during their game on Wednesday night. The Sixers defeated the Knicks 109-104. The Knicks were leading by 17 points at a point, but the Sixers made a comeback.

Also read | Young Lakers fan shoots like Stephen Curry; breaks internet with dazzling shooting skills

NBA news: Knicks' Marcus Morris slams Sixers star Joel Embiid after their in-game scuffle

"He's too big to be flopping"



- Marcus Morris on his run-in with Joel Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/e2GzjPj10l — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 21, 2019

Also read | LeBron James becomes first player in history to score triple-double against every NBA team

WATCH: Marcus Morris, Joel Embiid involved in scuffle during Knicks-Sixers: https://t.co/68hbZaU2R0 pic.twitter.com/Rmz4RRuo0Q — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 21, 2019

Also read | NBA: LA Lakers star Anthony Davis mocks Russell Westbrook's fashion style

MS | Philadelphia 76ers 109-104 New York Knicks



Joel Embiid

🏀 23 sayı, 12 ribaund



Ben Simmons

🏀 18 sayı, 13 asist



Marcus Morris

🏀 22 sayı, 13 ribaund



🇹🇷 Furkan Korkmaz: 2 sayı, 1 asist pic.twitter.com/kyDcaKB1lA — mackolik (@mackolik) November 21, 2019

Morris pulled Embiid down on the defence, after which he had to be restrained and pulled away from Embiid. After the match, Morris spoke about the NBA All-Star in a post-match interview. Morris said that a player should have some finesse while defending. He said that no player is 'too big to flop'. However, the recent changes in the rules prioritise freedom of movement. Embiid attempted a career-high 10.1 free throws per match in NBA 2018-2019 with a total of 649. He had a 54.1% free throw rate. This season, Embiid has 7.4 free throws per game this season, along with a 45.6% free throw rate. Embiid is averaging at 22.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Morris is averaging at 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The Sixers and Knicks will play again on Saturday, November 30 (6:00 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA.

Also read | Clippers' Paul George warns NBA rivals post Kawhi Leonard return: 'We will pick you apart'