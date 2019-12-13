The Debate
Luka Doncic Slams Vicious Dunk; Receives 'MVP' Chants From The Mexican Supporters

Basketball News

Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons in Mexico on Thursday night. Luka Doncic's dominating performance draws 'MVP' chants from the Mexican supporters

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been in stellar form this season. Last season's NBA Rookie of the Year award winner has come leaps and bounds with his performances and is undoubtedly in the conversation for NBA MVP award along with the likes of LeBron James and James Harden. Apparently the Mexican supporters have already crowned the 20-year-old as their MVP.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Thinks He Needs To Calm Down With Officials

Luka Doncic's dunk draw an epic reaction from Mexican supporters

On Thursday night (Friday morning IST), the Dallas Mavericks clashed against the Detroit Pistons in the Mexico City Arena. During Q4 of the game, with the Mavericks leading 114-100, Luka Doncic slammed home a powerful dunk in transition. This prompted a massive reaction by the Mexican supporters who started chanting 'MVP' for Doncic. The Slovenian must have been delighted to hear the chants but managed to keep a poker face as he went on with the game.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Shuts Down Michael Jordan Comparisons; Believes NBA Legend Is 'one Of A Kind'

Luka Doncic finished the game with 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to sink the Pistons in Mexico. The game finished at 122-111. Doncic set yet another record in the game to become the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double outside the USA and Canada.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic in elite company

Also Read | Luka Doncic Is Better Than What LeBron James Was At The Age Of 20, Claims Analyst

The win takes Dallas Mavericks to third in the Western Conference with a record of 17 wins and 7 losses. Luka Doncic has scored the fourth-highest number of points (730) and has recorded the second-most assists (222) this season. Up next for the Mavericks is a game against Miami Heat on Saturday night (Sunday morning ISL). 

Also Read | Luka Doncic Equalls Michael Jordan's Streak, Sets NBA Record With Massive 20-5-5 show

Published:
