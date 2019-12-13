Luka Doncic Slams Vicious Dunk; Receives 'MVP' Chants From The Mexican Supporters

Luka Doncic has been in stellar form this season. Last season's NBA Rookie of the Year award winner has come leaps and bounds with his performances and is undoubtedly in the conversation for NBA MVP award along with the likes of LeBron James and James Harden. Apparently the Mexican supporters have already crowned the 20-year-old as their MVP.

Luka Doncic's dunk draw an epic reaction from Mexican supporters

Luka Doncic is getting MVP chants in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/3VzWeYRFxd — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 13, 2019

On Thursday night (Friday morning IST), the Dallas Mavericks clashed against the Detroit Pistons in the Mexico City Arena. During Q4 of the game, with the Mavericks leading 114-100, Luka Doncic slammed home a powerful dunk in transition. This prompted a massive reaction by the Mexican supporters who started chanting 'MVP' for Doncic. The Slovenian must have been delighted to hear the chants but managed to keep a poker face as he went on with the game.

Luka Doncic finished the game with 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to sink the Pistons in Mexico. The game finished at 122-111. Doncic set yet another record in the game to become the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double outside the USA and Canada.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic in elite company

Top 5 favorites to win MVP this season, according to Caesars



1.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

2.) Luka Doncic

3.) LeBron James

4.) James Harden

5.) Anthony Davis — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 9, 2019

The win takes Dallas Mavericks to third in the Western Conference with a record of 17 wins and 7 losses. Luka Doncic has scored the fourth-highest number of points (730) and has recorded the second-most assists (222) this season. Up next for the Mavericks is a game against Miami Heat on Saturday night (Sunday morning ISL).

41 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST@luka7doncic becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to record a triple-double in a game played outside of the USA/Canada in the #NBAMexicoCityGames presented by Nike. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Gb4AT9uDwh — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2019

