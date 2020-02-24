Markieff Morris Finally Joins Lakers In $1.75 Million Deal After Clearing Waivers

Markieff Morris has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday (Monday IST) after clearing waivers. Earlier this week, Markieff Morris and the Detroit Pistons agreed on a buyout. Following Morris’ buyout, there were rumours about the Lakers looking to sign Markieff Morris. Here are the Markieff Morris contract details.

Markieff Morris contract: Markieff Morris has officially joined the Lakers with a $1.75 million contract

Once F Markieff Morris clears waivers at 5 PM ET, he will sign with the Lakers into the $1.75M Disabled Player Exception, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020

Morris has cleared waivers, per source. https://t.co/zB1M77zCLt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020

The Lakers just announced the signing of Markieff Morris. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 24, 2020

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed Markieff Morris.



Welcome to L.A., @Keefmorris! pic.twitter.com/0FtMjPlCOI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2020

At 6’8’’, Markieff Morris is shooting 39.7% from 3 this season, and gives the Lakers the chance to have some more versatility and spacing offensively without losing size defensively in certain lineups. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 24, 2020

Markieff Morris contract details

According to reports, Markieff Morris was looking to sign with the Lakers after clearing all waivers. He signed a $1.75 million deal with the Lakers with their disabled player exception. This will be Markieff Morris’ fourth team in the last two NBA seasons. The Lakers also waived DeMarcus Cousins to make room for Morris. As per reports, the Lakers are looking to sign Cousins again in free agency.

Also read | Lakers trade rumours: Lakers set to sign Markieff Morris after Detroit Pistons buyout

Throughout the season, the Lakers were rumoured to be looking at a consistent deep shooter in order to increase their championship chances. Both Clippers and Lakers were looking to sign Marcus Morris, who joined the Clippers. Both teams were even looking to sign retired NBA player Darren Collison, who decided to stay retired. Some time ago, the Lakers were also reportedly auditioned JR Smith. The Lakers were even rumoured to trade Kyle Kuzma before the NBA Trade Deadline. However, the rumours were denied.

Also read | Lakers trade rumours: DeMarcus Cousins waived, likely to make Miami Heat move

Lakers trade rumours

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Toronto has also expressed interest in Morris. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Markieff Morris is currently playing his 9th NBA season. He first played for the Phoenix Suns before moving on to Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pistons signed Markieff Morris in a two-year contract along with a player option for NBA 2020-21 offseason. However, since the Pistons are looking for a reboot after their current season, Marcus Merkieff and the team decided to part ways.

Also read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Lakers willing to trade out-of-favour Kyle Kuzma in February

This season, Morris is averaging at 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Along with Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard on the Lakers’ bench, Markieff Morris will be another reliable shooter for the team. The Clippers have also signed Marcus Morris a few weeks ago, which will result in the Morris twins playing against each other on rival teams.

Also read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Darren Collison might re-enter NBA by joining the Lakers