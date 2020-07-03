Maya Moore Hailed By Warriors Coach Steve Kerr After Facilitating Jonathan Irons' Release

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a few words of praise for Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore after the WBNA star helped overturn the conviction of Jonathan Irons. Jonathan Irons, a 40-year-old African-American man from Missouri, walked free from the Jefferson City Correctional Center on Wednesday with Maya Moore one of the primary supporters who argued that Irons was wrongfully convicted. Maya Moore was hailed as a 'champion' by Steve Kerr for her efforts.

Steve Kerr hails Maya Moore as a 'champion' after Jonathan Irons walks a free man

Although Maya Moore remains on her sabbatical, Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes the 31-year-old is still worthy of the distinction of being a champion. Kerr took to Twitter to respond to the video which showcased Jonathan Irons walking out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center while praising Maya Moore. In a short but esteemed response, Kerr made his feelings known about Moore.

Maya is a champion. https://t.co/9LIp2CJ3qG — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 2, 2020

Who is Jonathan Irons? Why did Maya Moore help Jonathan Irons?

Amid Jonathan Irons' release, a number of WBNA fans were curious to know, who is Jonathan Irons? Jonathan Irons was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being charged with burglary and assault at O’Fallon in 1998. Irons was only 18 years old at the time and insisted that he was not at the scene of the crime and that he was misidentified.

Some fans also asked 'Why did Maya Moore help Jonathan Irons?'. According to reports from the New York Times, Moore met Irons in 2007 through family members who had gotten close to him through a prison ministry. Over the years, Moore and Irons formed a 'sibling-like bond'. As the WNBA star learned more about the details of his case Moore vowed to help Irons prove his innocence.

WNBA Maya Moore career: Maya Moore titles

Maya Moore announced her hiatus from the WNBA in 2019 as she planned to focus on social reform in the American justice system. Moore is a four-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx. In 2012, Moore won the Spanish league title and the EuroLeague title while playing for Spanish side Ros Casares Valencia. Moore won three Chinese league titles with Shanxi Flame. In 2018, while playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg, she won her second EuroLeague title.

Image Credits - Maya Moore Instagram