Meek Mill Apologizes About Controversial Kobe Bryant Lyrics To Vanessa Bryant In Private

In a snippet for an unreleased song, rapper Meek Mill in his lyrics – what many considered to be disrespectful and tactless. Mill faced backlash on social media, fans upset over the way the lyrics were used. A few days later, Vanessa Bryant herself responded to the lyrics. Meek, however, revealed that he has apologized in private.

Meek Mill apology: What did Meek Mill say to Vanessa Bryant?

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see... I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet 🙃 I say random shit all day on social ... it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally 💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Before revealing that he apologized to Vanessa, Mill spoke about how everyone was not on the same 'signal'. The rapper believes that they were misinterpreted, considering it a trend to hate on him once in a while. Later, he accepted to have apologized in public. "Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman," Mill wrote.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram post about Meek Mill Kobe Bryant lyrics

Vanessa Bryant addressed the inexcusable lyric from Meek Mill about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/QTwR0tBNbr — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 23, 2021

"Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” Mill's lyrics say. The song 'Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)' is unreleased, and will feature Lil Baby. Vanessa wrote about the situation on Instagram, letting Mill know that she found the lyrics disrespectful. "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in an IG story. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

While Meek had not addressed the situation directly back then, some of his tweets could have been related. "Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me," he wrote in one tweet, while another called people out for being paid to influence.

