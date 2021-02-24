Last Updated:

Meek Mill Apologizes About Controversial Kobe Bryant Lyrics To Vanessa Bryant In Private

According to a recent tweet by the rapper, Meek Mill admitted to apologizing to Vanessa Bryant in private about his lyrics about the late Lakers icon.

Meek Mill

In a snippet for an unreleased song, rapper Meek Mill in his lyrics – what many considered to be disrespectful and tactless. Mill faced backlash on social media, fans upset over the way the lyrics were used. A few days later, Vanessa Bryant herself responded to the lyrics. Meek, however, revealed that he has apologized in private. 

Meek Mill apology: What did Meek Mill say to Vanessa Bryant?

Before revealing that he apologized to Vanessa, Mill spoke about how everyone was not on the same 'signal'. The rapper believes that they were misinterpreted, considering it a trend to hate on him once in a while. Later, he accepted to have apologized in public. "Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman," Mill wrote. 

Vanessa Bryant Instagram post about Meek Mill Kobe Bryant lyrics

"Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” Mill's lyrics say. The song 'Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)' is unreleased, and will feature Lil Baby. Vanessa wrote about the situation on Instagram, letting Mill know that she found the lyrics disrespectful. "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in an IG story. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

While Meek had not addressed the situation directly back then, some of his tweets could have been related. "Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me," he wrote in one tweet, while another called people out for being paid to influence. 

