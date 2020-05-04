Michael Jordan And Yvette Prieto’s Lavish 2013 Wedding Set THIS Incredible Record

NBA legend Michael Jordan tied the knot with Yvette Prieto on April 27, 2013. The lavish Michael Jordan wedding took place at an Episcopal church called Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding reception was held at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter, where Jack Nicklaus designed a golf course.

Michael Jordan wedding to Yvette Prieto set a record in 2013

As per Huffington Post, Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto set a new record with their 40 thousand square foot tent. Their tent was reportedly the 'largest tent in wedding history'. The tent was apparently 5,000 thousand square feet larger than Jordan's own house.

Celebrities like Patrick Ewing, Tiger Woods and Scottie Pippen attended the reception. Jordan met Prieto at a club in 2008, before they moved in together in 2009. They got engaged in 2011 before finally getting married two years later.

While the exact price of the tent is unknown, the wedding reportedly cost $10 million. On the other hand, the reception had artists like Usher and Robin Thicke perform. A report described the tent and its attention to detail as magnificent.

The tent reportedly even smelled beautiful and looked like the 'most luscious garden' one could imagine. The source even described the dining room, stating it looked like 'heaven' and was filled with thousands of candles.

Jordan and Prieto have two children together – Ysabel and Victoria. While the couple reportedly likes to keep their daughters away from public appearances, they released a statement after they were born on February 12, 2014. Jordan was previously married to Juanita Vanoy, with whom he has three children – Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine.

The couple divorced in 2006, before trying to reconcile for at least four years. Jordan reportedly paid Vanoy $168 million in settlement, making it one of the biggest celebrity divorces.

