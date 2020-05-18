Michael Jordan Chicago Mansion Continues To Be Up For Sale At Half Price

NBA legend Michael Jordan never sold himself short on the basketball court but according to reports, he is about to do so in terms of real estate. The Michael Jordan Chicago mansion boasts of enormous nine bedrooms, basketball and tennis courts, an infinity pool, a cigar lounge and just about every luxury a buyer could want. However, the Michael Jordan Chicago mansion has failed to attract buyers and has been on the market since 2012.

Also Read: Where Do Michael Jordan And His Wife Live? Details Of Michael Jordan's Stunning Houses

Where does Michael Jordan live today? NBA legend's failed attempts to sell Michael Jordan Chicago mansion

According to reports, Michael Jordan is trying to sell the Michael Jordan Chicago mansion for the past eight years. The Michael Jordan mansion was first listed in February 2012 for the steep price of $29 million. The asking price meant that it failed to attract any buyers and the Michael Jordan Chicago mansion was put up for an auction. However, the attempt failed miserably, with no one bidding for the minimum $13 million amount. The asking price of the Michael Jordan house then dropped from $21 million to $16 million. Six and a half years later, the Michael Jordan mansion is still up for sale for $14.9 million.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Memorabilia Soars In Value Amid 'Last Dance' Nostalgia

Michael Jordan mansion for sale: Why no one wants to buy Michael Jordan mansion?

Despite listing the Michael Jordan mansion for sale at half the price, it has failed to attract any buyers as of yet. According to a report by Chicago Mag, the asking price is too high for the property, which is why no one wants to buy Michael Jordan mansion. The $14.9 million asking price for the Michael Jordan Chicago mansion is nearly 20 times the average listing price in Highland Park, $700,000, and is one of the top five most expensive properties for sale around Chicago. While the NBA legend's documentary The Last Dance has shifted the focus back on him, Gail Lissner of Integra Realty Resources belives it will hardly help him market his Chicago mansion.

Also Read: What Time Does The Last Dance Air On Netflix? New Episodes 9 And 10 Live Streaming Details

The location of the Michael Jordan Chicago Mansion also is far compared to the other properties in a similar price range which are closer to Lake Michigan. The Michael Jordan Mansion is also regarded as an overwhelming property and is harmonised to the states of one man. In addition to nine bedrooms, the place has 19 bathrooms, five fireplaces, a three-bedroom guesthouse, and three multicar garages.

The centrepiece of the Michael Jordan Chicago mansion is a full basketball court, painted with the Jumpman logo. The main gate has No.23 emblazoned on it in the Bulls' jersey font and also boasts of a comfortable piano room decked out with leather sofas and a games room with a pool table. Like the Bulls legend is struggling to sell his Michael Jordan Chicago mansion, teammate Scottie Pippen has also struggled to sell his own Highland Park mansion and has been on and off the market for the past four years.

Michael Jordan mansion for sale: Where does Michael Jordan live today?

Michael Jordan earned a fortune during his NBA career and continues to earn big due to a variety of endorsements. The Bulls legend has properties in North Carolina and Florida and is known to split time in between the two luxury homes. So where does Michael Jordan live today?

According to reports, the Michael Jordan house Jupiter, Florida, is what the NBA legend calls his abode. The Michael Jordan house Jupiter also served as a location to shoot The Last Dance. According to heavy.com, Jupiter is valued at $12.4 million and is located in The Bear’s Club, a community designed by famed golfer Jack Nicklaus. Jupiter includes 11 bedrooms, a two-storey guardhouse, basketball court and a cigar-friendly media room, per Echo Fine Properties.

Also Read: Bad Boys, The Carter Effect: 5 Basketball Documentaries To Watch Post The Last Dance