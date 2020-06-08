Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million For 'racial Equality And Greater Access To Education'

On June 6, Jordan Brand released a statement stating they will be donating $100 million over the course of ten years to organisations supporting racial equality and justice. In the joint statement issued by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand, they revealed that their goal will be focused on 'ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education'. They started their statement with the words, 'Black Lives Matter', adding that it is not a controversial statement and till the 'ingrained racism' that allows the 'country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated', the brand will remain 'committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people'.

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

During an interview with Charlotte Observer, Jordan opened up about their thoughts behind pledging $100 million, and his thoughts on racism in the country. When asked about their massive $100 million donation, the Chicago Bulls legend stated that they have been always been 'beaten down' for many years, which 'sucks your soul'. Referring to George Floyd's death and the protests as a tipping point, Jordan said that they have to make a stand now, needing to be 'better as a society regarding race'.

The six-time NBA champion stated that while they have not figured out which organisations they will donate to, it was about making an effort first and not just donating money. Jordan also discussed biases, saying that one should not feel they're better than others just because they grew up with more advantages. The NBA legend also believes that he and the Jordan Brand donating $100 million is a 'very necessary step' for society. Jordan explained that this was not only about donations and writing checks, but about making a difference and 'challenging people to effect change however they can'.

Jordan currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, while the Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike. The NBA legend recently released a statement on George Floyd and police brutality. Jordan said he was 'deeply saddened' by the tragic incident, and was standing up against racism and violence against people of colour in the USA. George Floyd was killed two weeks ago by a Minneapolis police officer, who had his knee pressed against Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. He removed his knee only after Floyd stopped struggling, ignoring his cries about not being able to breathe.