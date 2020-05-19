Michael Jordan Dorm Room From UNC To Be Replicated At Carolina Hotel For Fans To Visit

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance final episodes released on Sunday (Monday IST) signalling the conclusion of arguably one of the most exciting basketball docu-series of all-time. The Last Dance is a detailed portrayal of Michael Jordan's mindset and how a kid from North Carolina wrote himself in the pages of NBA history and became arguably the league’s greatest player ever. In a tribute to the NBA legend, a hotel in Carolina is offering a Michael Jordan dorm room for people to stay in - a replica of the Michael Jordan dorm room, that is - which was featured in a 1983 edition of Sports Illustrated.

Michael Jordan dorm room replica: Graduate Hotels to recreate Michael Jordan UNC dorm room

Graduate Hotels are opening the new Chapel Hill, North Carolina and will feature a Michael Jordan dorm room replica. Graduate Hotels CEO Ben Weprin told ESPN that the Michael Jordan dorm room at the hotel will be an exact replica of the photo that appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The Michael Jordan dorm room replica will feature the same ceiling, the brick wall, the record player and records, the posters, the pennants, everything described on the Sports Illustrated image from 1983. Graduate Hotels will also feature other pieces of Jordan memorabilia, including game-worn sneakers, his North Carolina student ID and a $5 check MJ cashed for winning a game of pool.

Ben Weprin, CEO of Graduate Hotels said that it would be a fun way to pay tribute to the NBA legend. Weprin added that visiting the Michael Jordan dorm room replica was like going back in time, trying to get in the head of Michael Jordan, when he was a normal kid. The Michael Jordan dorm room was conventional fare for any college student.

The Michael Jordan UNC dorm featured a massive CBS Sports poster, along with posters of icons Marques Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy. It also housed a twin bed that looked far too small to fit Jordan's 6'6" frame. Graduate Hotels will also allow fans to stay in the Michael Jordan dorm room - dubbed as The Michael Jordan Suite - which, of course, will be Room No. 23.

