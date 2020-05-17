What Channel Is The Last Dance On? The Last Dance Release Schedule, New Episodes

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Last Dance has so far been one of the constant sources of entertainment for sports enthusiasts across the globe. Mostly revolving around Michael Jordan's last season as a Bulls player, the 10-part docu-series explored several key aspects from the legendary career of Michael Jordan. Be it controversial incidents or glorious moments, fans got a chance to relive Jordan's time with the Bulls through the documentary.

Eight episodes of the documentary have already been aired and Sunday, May 17 will see the final two episodes of The Last Dance released for the fans. Here's everything to know on what channel is The Last Dance on and how to catch The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 live.

This Sunday, we take you Inside the Dance with exclusive interviews and insight from Roy Williams, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc and more.



How to watch on Youtube & Facebook: https://t.co/Z2ZIQpuXov#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/3C48NjNH1n — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 14, 2020

What channel is The Last Dance on? How to watch The Last Dance new episodes?

Continuing with its weekly schedule, ESPN and ESPN 2 will broadcast The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 live on Sunday, May 17. ESPN will be airing the unedited version while the broadcast on ESPN 2 will be censored to suit a larger audience. Both episodes will be aired back-to-back on the aforementioned channels starting at 9:00 PM ET. The documentary will also be available to stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

What channel is The Last Dance on? The Last Dance networks

While viewers in the United States will enjoy the live broadcast, for international viewers, Michael Jordan's documentary will be available on Netflix. The final two episodes of the documentary will be released on Netflix after the scheduled broadcast in the US. For Indian viewers, episode 9 and 10 of The Last Dance will be released on Monday, May 18, 12:30 PM IST.

What channel is The Last Dance on? Where to watch The Last Dance?

Episodes 9 and 10: Sunday, May 17, 9:00 PM ET (ESPN - the US only)

Episodes 9 and 10: Monday, May 18, 12:30 PM IST (Netflix)

The Last Dance: Runthrough of episodes 1 to 8

The eight episodes of The Last Dance released took a brief look at his Bulls career which culminated after the 1997/98 NBA season. Jordan went on to win his second three-peat with the Bulls before retiring for the second time in January 1999. Snippets for Jordan's career like the 1984 draft, Jordan's early Bulls career, his relationship with the likes of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, were all explored in the series.

Apart from them, his first retirement in 1993, the tragic murder of his father, his return to the NBA in 1995, were also given adequate screen time in the documentary. Kobe Bryant also appeared in the series to discuss his relationship with the Bulls legend.

