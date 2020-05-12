Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Now Owns Jordan-inspired Sneakers Boutique Online

While Michael Jordan's The Last Dance follows his last season with the Chicago Bulls, the documentary leaves out details about Jordan's family. Jordan mostly kept his personal life private, including his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. The couple had three children before their divorce – Jeffrey, Jasmine and Marcus Jordan. Marcus started as a basketball player just like his father and now also runs a boutique which sells Jordan-inspired boutique.

Also read | Reggie Miller harboured desire to enforce Michael Jordan's retirement in 1998

Marcus Jordan sneakers boutique: Michael Jordan's son now runs a Jordan-inspired sneakers boutique

Marcus Jordan first played in his high school Loyola Academy’s basketball team, Illinois with his older brother Jeffrey before transferring to Whitney Young High School in Chicago for his final two campaigns. In 2009, Marcus went to University of Central Florida (UCF), where he joined the basketball team. UCF had a partnership with Adidas and Marcus refused to change his Air Jordans. Adidas terminated the partnership, which reportedly cost the college $3 million.

Also read | Who is Michael Jordan wife Yvette Prieto? Michael Jordan son, details on Jordan & Prieto's 2013 wedding

Marcus faced some more trouble in 2012, when he was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska for creating a disturbance outside a hotel while being intoxicated. After his college years, Marcus opened a new Jordan-inspired sneakers boutique which he calls 'Trophy Room' in 2016. The shop was originally located in Orlando's Disneyland, but was moved to 'online-only' in 2019. Marcus Jordan is still listed as the company's CEO.

Also read | Michael Jordan son Marcus Jordan used to call his mother to complain about Michael Jordan picking on him

Marcus Jordan sneakers boutique

Also read | Michael Jordan children: Michael Jordan son Marcus Jordan revealed how MJ once tackled his son into a glass table to avoid a touchdown