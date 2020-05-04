Michael Jordan's Son Used To Call His Mother To Complain About NBA Legend Picking On Him

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance has focused on Jordan's final Chicago Bulls season, which highlights the NBA legend's competitive spirit. Michael Jordan's son Marcus recently appeared on NBC's Today Show, where he talked about the six-time NBA Champion's competitive spirit when he and his siblings were younger. Marcus played college basketball at the University of Central Florida.

Michael Jordan kids: Michael Jordan son Marcus talked about The Last Dance

Michael Jordan son Marcus and daughter Jasmine talk about Jordan's competitiveness

According to Marcus, Michael Jordan would greet them like any other NBA player he was playing. Marcus, who played one-on-one with Jordan, admitted to calling his mother to tell her about how his father was picking on him during practice. He added that he was a freshman in college and had to earn everything as nothing was 'given'. His daughter Jasmine had added that he would get competitive while playing sudoku and puzzles at home as well. She admitted that watching the documentary and see his competitiveness on the court has been eye-opening.

Michael Jordan son Jeffrey enjoyed The Last Dance

While Jasmine and Marcus talked about Jordan's intense competitive spirit on and off the court, Jeffrey Jordan revealed that he enjoyed learning new stories about his father. He revealed that all the Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan stories are new for him and he has been enjoying them. He even liked to find out about how Phil Jackson brought everyone together as the players' relationships developed.

As per Jeffrey, the stories were new to him and hence 'cool' for him to see. Marcus Jordan further added that he 'nagged his dada' to let them watch the episodes early and has now watched nine out of ten episodes. He added that he loves the reception and debate about the greatest of all time. However, he is sure that The Last Dance ends all the debate. It is confirmed that Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine will appear in the final episode.

