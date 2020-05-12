Reggie Miller Harboured Desire To Enforce Michael Jordan's Retirement In 1998

The Last Dance, chronicling Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, is down to its last two episodes. This week's episodes went back and forth between Jordan's final season and his return to the NBA from baseball in 1995. The 1997-98 season brought the chance of a second three-peat for the Bulls, along with rumours of Jordan's retirement. In The Last Dance's Episode 8, Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller made an appearance, revealing that he was convinced he would be the one to retire Michael Jordan.

The Last Dance: Reggie Miller on Michael Jordan

The Bulls had just defeated the Orlando Magic in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs and were about to face Reggie Miller and the Pacers in the conference finals. The 1998 Eastern Conference finals was reportedly the most difficult series of Jordan's career but it will be touched upon largely in the upcoming The Last Dance episode on May 18. In the last few minutes of the episode, Reggie Miller makes an appearance, letting fans know that he was convinced that Michael Jordan would retire because of him.

Miller revealed that everyone saw the Bulls as 'the standard model of success' as they were the best of their time. However, the Miller and the Pacers still believe they were the 'better team' back then. Miller further elaborated that there were 'whispers' going around about it being Jordan's final NBA year. The rumours set up the perfect storm, making Reggie Miller tell himself he was going to 'retire Michael Jordan'.

Reggie Miller on Michael Jordan: Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers 1998 Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

Reggie Miller on Michael Jordan: How did Jordan defeat the Pacers?

The Chicago Bulls won the first two games of the series, hoping to achieve another clean sweep. However, the Pacers returned during Game 3, defeating the Bulls with a narrow 107-105 margin. The Bulls won the Game 5, and the Pacers won Game 6, extending the series to a Game 7. In his final game for the Bulls, Jordan scored game-high 28 points and won the Bulls their sixth NBA championship. A few months later, Jordan retired from the NBA for the second time on January 13, 1999.

