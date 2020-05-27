Michael Jordan's Son Puts Hakeem Olajuwon Over LeBron James As 2nd Best NBA Player Ever

While the NBA's GOAT debate is always ongoing, Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has caused people to once again discuss who is the greatest of all time. Along with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, LeBron James is also compared to the six-time NBA champion. While many fans considered Jordan the GOAT, they regard James as the second-best NBA player. In a recent interview, Jordan's son Marcus Jordan named Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon over LeBron James as his second-best NBA player.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus chooses Hakeem Olajuwon over LeBron James

Marcus Jordan was recently on NBC Sports' Chicago Bulls Talk Podcast, where he revealed who he thinks is the second-best NBA player of all time. Marcus chose Hakeem Olajuwon. As per Marcus, he cannot put James on the list until his NBA journey is over. He referred to Olajuwon as one of the players who 'really' changed the game.

Marcus also believes that putting someone from this era in the 90s is difficult because if one did not play in that era, they do not understand the magnitude of 'what it was'. Marcus played basketball at the University of Central Florida from 2009 to 2012.

Hakeen Olajuwon, who is undoubtedly one of the best NBA players, was the No. 1 NBA Draft pick the same year Michael Jordan was drafted. Though many claim that his career was overshadowed by Jordan's achievements, he led the Rockets to their long-awaited NBA titles in 1994 and 1995. That season, he won the MVP award, Defensive Player of the year award and the NBA Finals MVP. He retired in 2002, averaging 21.8 points per game. Jordan has always praised Olajuwon's game, who made it to the NBA legend's all-time NBA team.

LeBron James, on the other hand, was probably the most highly-anticipated draft pick. The 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star has won three NBA Championships and was leading the Lakers to a 49-14 win-loss record this season. Before the 2019-20 season was suspended, James was averaging 25.7 points and career-high 10.6 assists while in contention for his fifth NBA MVP award.