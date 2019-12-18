MOS Vs BEL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Wednesday, December 18 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Zvezda is ranked 13th on the points table with 5 wins and 8 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked 6th with 8 wins and 5 losses. You can play the MOS vs BEL game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs BEL Dream11 predictions and squad details.

MOS vs BEL preview and injury updates

Both teams have lost their Round 13 games and will be looking to secure a win. CSKA lost in Israel to Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv. Zvezda, on the other hand, lost to KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gastiez. This ended their three-game winning streak. Their star guard Lorenzo Brown had to leave the game in between due to a leg injury. His participation for the upcoming game is listed as questionable. No other player is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming MOS vs ZAL game.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Will Raptors bid for Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021?

MOS vs BEL Squad details

CSKA Moscow: Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

Also read | Jaylen Brown defends Kyrie Irving for Celtics' forgettable performance in 2018-19 season

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade: Mouhammad Faye, James Gist, Nikola Jovanovic, Billy Baron, Derrick Brown, Lorenzo Brown, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Charles Jenkins, Stratos Perperoglou, Borisa Simanic, Branko Lazic, Nemanja Nenadic and Michael Ojo

Also read | Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry get matching tattoos to honour their children

MOS vs BEL Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Mike James (Captain)

Shooting-guards: Darrun Hilliard, Lorenzo Brown

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov, Stratos Perperoglou

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann (Vice-Captain)

Centre: Borisa Simanic

CSKA Moscow start as favourites to win.

Note - The MOS vs BEL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | LeBron James unsure about playing with son Bronny James in NBA because of his sore body