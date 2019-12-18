MOS Vs BEL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Wednesday, December 18 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Zvezda is ranked 13th on the points table with 5 wins and 8 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked 6th with 8 wins and 5 losses. You can play the MOS vs BEL game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs BEL Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Both teams have lost their Round 13 games and will be looking to secure a win. CSKA lost in Israel to Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv. Zvezda, on the other hand, lost to KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gastiez. This ended their three-game winning streak. Their star guard Lorenzo Brown had to leave the game in between due to a leg injury. His participation for the upcoming game is listed as questionable. No other player is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming MOS vs ZAL game.
CSKA Moscow start as favourites to win.
