VAL Vs BER Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Valencia Basket and Alba Berlin will clash at the Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis in Valencia on January 4, 2020 (1:30 AM IST). With just two games left in the regular season, both sides would like to finish their campaign on a high note. Keep reading as we discuss the VAL vs BER Dream11 game preview and predict a combined line-up.

Val vs BER team preview

Valencia Basket currently sit 11th on the Euro League table with 7 wins and 9 losses. In their previous outing against the Iberostar Tenerife in Liga ACM, they ran out comfortable 98-91 winners. Their last Euro League fixture was an overtime thriller against Fenerbahce Beko last week. Valencia eventually won 100-98. Sam Van Rossom and Louis Labeyrie are ruled out for the tie with injuries. Bojan Dubljevic has been a key performer for the Spanish side with an average of 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Valencia win-loss record: WWLLW

On the other hand, Alba Berlin are currently languishing at 16th with just five wins and 11 losses. The German side is second in the BBL (German Basketball League) but have failed to replicate the league form in the European competition. They are currently on a three-game winning streak, which includes their 81-57 win over Baskonia in the Euro League. Luke Sikma and Landry Nnoko have been starring for Berlin this campaign. Sikma averages 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while Nnoko averages 9.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Alba Berlin do not have any fresh injury issue.

Berlin win-loss record: WWWLL

VAL vs BER Dream11 team

Point Guard: Peyton Silva (BER)

Shooting Guard: Kenneth Ogbe (BER), Jordan Loyd (VAL)

Small-Forward: Rokas Giedraitis (BER), Fernando San Emeterio (VAL)

Power Forward: Louis Labeyrie (VAL) - Star Player

Centre: Bojan Dubljevic (VAL) (Captain), Luke Nnoko (BER)

VAL vs BER Dream11 prediction

Despite what the Euro League standing suggests, both sides have more than enough firepower to come out on top. Considering their current form, we predict Valencia Basket would emerge victorious against the German side.

Note: The VAL vs BER Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game