Natasha Cloud Bails Out Florida Woman Arrested For Destroying Trump's Campaign Signs

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud bailed a Florida woman out of jail after she was arrested for allegedly damaging Donald Trump campaign signs. Tonya McRae, 42, was arrested on Friday in Flagler County, Florida, on charges of criminal mischief and providing a false name to enforcement officers.

According to the statement issued by Flagler County police officers, Tonya McRae, a self-proclaimed "anarchist" was spotted damaging "Women for Trump" and "Trump-Pence" campaign signs on private property near an intersection in the area. The Orlando Sentinel reported that when the two officers approached McRae, she told them that she was “tired of the lies” and that the signs made her "snap".

Flagler County Sheriff's Office even posted the bodycam footage of the arrest to their official Facebook page which showed McRae complying with the authorities and explaining that she "was stressed out" and just "acted out of impulse".

Natasha Cloud learnt McRae's predicament through Twitter on Tuesday, after which tweeted out a message, asking for help to figure out how to pay her bail.

Twitter do your thing and figure out what her bail is for me! https://t.co/OmJVd3BqTO — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) November 3, 2020

Soon after, Cloud posted an update after he paid the $500 bond to free Tonya McRae:

UPDATE: @TheJMRoberts is the goat and helped me figure out how to pay the BOND. Go live you life sis👑✊🏾 https://t.co/OmJVd3BqTO — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) November 3, 2020

Per reports, McRae was charged by the officials for causing approximately $200 worth of damage. While speaking to Insider expressed her disappointment that the black woman was charged on a $500 bond despite the damage equating to $200. "It's ridiculous. I'm done with the mistreatment of minorities, especially women, the hypocrisy of policing and politics," the WNBA star said on Tuesday.

Natasha Cloud WNBA career

Natasha Cloud was one of several WNBA players to sit out of the recently concluded 2020 season. The 28-year-old explained her decision stating she wanted to focus on social justice issues in the country, at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement was still at large in the US.

“I have a responsibility to myself, to my community, and to my future children to fight for something that is much bigger than myself and the game of basketball. I will instead, continue the fight on the front lines for social reform, because, until Black Lives Matter, all lives can't matter," Cloud wrote in her post explaining her decision to skip the 2020 WNBA season.

Cloud has played for the Mystics since 2015. She was part of the team that won the WNBA title in 2019. That season she averaged a career-high nine points and 5.6 assists per game. Her performance also earned her a place in the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team.

(Image Credits: Natasha Cloud Instagram)