US Election 2020: John Legend Slams Pro-Trump Rappers, Says 'they're Taken In By Lies'

American singer-songwriter John Legend recently appeared to be shading a few of his colleagues from the music industry. During a final rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Legend performed on stage with fellow artist Common. However, before his performance, the Grammy award winner addressed the audience about Lil Wayne and Ice Cube, who have openly shown their support to US President Donald Trump.

Legend, while speaking in Philadelphia, said, “Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump, they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business”.

He added, "Some of your former favourite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they’ve even founded a new supergroup, it’s called The Sunken Place. But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold. Because you can't bank on a word he says”.

READ: US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Wins 131 Electoral Seats, Trump Trailing With 98

The Republican leader has proposed ‘Platinum Plan’ for the Black community which includes creating three million jobs over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs. Last week, rapper Lil Wayne had tweeted that he had a “great meeting” with the US President and praised his Platinum Plan. Rapper Ice Cube, who had been a critic of Trump administration, has also been roped in as one of the advisors for the plan.

On the other hand, Legend, who has been urging US citizens to vote and put an end to a “nightmare,” showed his support for former vice president Joe Biden at the campaign event the day before the election day. Legend said that the election “will determine not only who becomes the next president, but who we are as a country”. He even referenced the recent fatal shooting by Philadelphia police of a Black man, Walter Wallace Jr., as another event in a string of pain, struggle and loss in 2020.

READ: US Elections 2020: Bernie Sanders Calls For Poll Reforms To Prevent Voter Suppression

Election Day 2020

Despite the massive spread of COVID-19, millions of voters on Tuesday braved the virus concerns and occasional long lines to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The US Elections 2020 will greatly influence how the United States confronts everything, starting from the pandemic to race relations for the upcoming years.

Meanwhile, nearly 98 million people are already reported to have voted through mail-in ballots or early in-person voting. This year’s US presidential election will be the first in history in which more people voted ahead of the election day than on it. With a massive surge in mail-voting, it is likely that the US citizens won’t know which candidate won many states, including key battlegrounds, on election night.

READ: US Election 2020: Joe Biden Pledges To Treat Democrats, Republicans Equally If Elected

READ: US Election 2020: Trump Ahead In Internet Searches As Biden Leads In Polls