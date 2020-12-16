NBA Highest-paid Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo Contract Pips Lebron, Westbrook Deals

Having signed his five-year contract extension worth $228.2 million with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the highest-paid player in NBA history. The 26-year-old 'Greek Freak' took to social media to pledge his loyalty to the city of Milwaukee with an uplifting message at a time when players are itching to find themselves a new home. However, here's a look at the five biggest contracts in NBA history with Antetokounmpo now setting the new record.

ALSO READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Agree To $228M Extension, Will Pen NBA's Largest Deal EVER

NBA highest-paid player: Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax deal with Milwaukee Bucks

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo had agreed on a bumper new contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks amid speculation over his future. Reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski claimed stated that Antetokounmpo's five-year contract extension was worth $228.2 million, will make the Bucks forward the highest-paid player in NBA history. Antetokounmpo's supermax contract also included an opt-out after the fourth year.

ALSO READ: James Harden Overweight? NBA Fans Shocked To See Rockets Star Out Of Shape Vs Spurs

ESPN also claimed that Antetokounmpo will make $39.3 million in the first season of his new deal. The two-time MVP's salary will then continue to rise with each year, going to $42.5 million in 2022-23 and $45.6 million during the 2023-24 campaign. The Bucks will then pay $48.8 million to Antetokounmpo during the 2024-25 season and during the 2025-26 season, Antetokounmpo is set to make a league-record $51.9 million.

Antetokounmpo's new contract also surpassed the $228 million contract offer which was the Rockets star James Harden signed in 2017.

ALSO READ: NBA Pre-season Scores And Results: James Harden Returns, Steph Curry Stars Despite Defeat

Giannis Antetokounmpo supermax extension



2021/22 $39.3M

2022/23 $42.5M

2023/24 $45.6M

2024/25 $48.8M

2025/26 $51.9M



Total $228.2M

Average $45.6M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

The per-year average of Antetokounmpo's contract ($45.6 million) also eclipses the deal recently signed by Lakers superstar LeBron James, which averages $44.5 million per season. Four-time NBA champions LeBron James signed an $85 million, two-year contract extension with the NBA champions earlier this month.

Five biggest contracts in NBA history



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2020) $228.2M

2. Russell Westbrook (2017) $206.8M

3. Steph Curry (2017) $201.2M

4. Klay Thompson (2019) $189.9M

5. Anthony Davis (2020) $189.9M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

Antetokounmpo, the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, also eclipsed Russell Westbrook's five-year, $206.8 million deal signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, to have the largest NBA contract in history. Steph Curry, third on the list, signed a $201 million, five-year extension with the Warriors in July 2017.

Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million deal with the Warriors in 2019. Earlier this month, Anthony Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers.

ALSO READ: Largest NBA Contract Ever: Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal Breakdown, Salary And Other Details

Image Credits - AP / NBA.com