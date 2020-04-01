NBA 2K20 Player Tournament Premieres April 3: Tournament Schedule And Round One Face-offs

2K, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have recently announced a players-only tournament called the NBA 2K Players Tournament. The gameplay will be between 16 current NBA stars and will kick off on Friday, April 3, on ESPN and ESPN2.

Some of the top players such as Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will be seen going head-to-head in a single-elimination, player-only tournament on Xbox One. As per reports, every team will have a representative, and it is likely to be the one who has the most advanced stick skills.

Players only 😏 16 NBA players will compete head to head in the NBA 2K Players Tournament. First Round starts this Friday on ESPN



Tweet #NBA2KTourney to tell us who you got as the best 2K player https://t.co/vGw6TgbqB8 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) March 31, 2020

NBA 2K20 tournament schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the NBA 2K20 Player Tournament:

Friday, April 3 - From 7 to 8:30 PM ET on ESPN

Friday, April 3 - From 8:30 to 11:30 PM ET on ESPN2

Sunday, April 5 - From 12 to 4 PM ET on ESPN2

Tuesday, April 7 - From 7 to 11 PM ET on ESPN2 (Quarterfinals)

Saturday, April 11 - Time (to be declared) - on ESPN (Semifinals / Finals)

Ahead of the tournament, the players will get to select eight of today’s NBA teams, where each of the teams can only be used once. In case a mirror match is set, the away team will be awarded the first choice of team. The first two rounds in the tournament will be single eliminations, with the semi-finals and finals running the best of three.

NBA 2K20 Tournament prizes

The winner of the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament will be crowned the ultimate champion and be able to choose a charity beneficiary that receives a donation worth $100,000 from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA. This is a relief effort that aims to raise money to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Image credits: NBA 2K