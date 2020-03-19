NBA Suspension Could Affect Milwaukee Bucks' Attempts To Re-sign Giannis In 2021: Report

The NBA suspension last week halted the Milwaukee Bucks championship campaign with a league-leading 52-12 win-loss record. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been a part of the Bucks since 2013, is yet to win an NBA championship. Since Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks contract will end in 2021, there have been rumours about other NBA teams trying to acquire the 'Greek Freak'. Reports suggest that the NBA suspension is 'not helpful' for the Bucks to re-sign Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA suspension is not helpful for Giannis Antetokounmpo signing with the Bucks in 2021

According to a recent report, a league executive said that though there are chances of Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signing with the team, the NBA suspension will not help their chances. As the outcome of the NBA suspension cannot be predicted, Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision could also be affected in the long run. In a recent interview, the Bucks star had stated that as long as the Bucks are winning, he is most likely to stay with them. If the Bucks do not win the NBA championship after the NBA suspension comes to an end, Giannis may be inclined to sign with other teams courting him.

NBA suspension: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo re-sign with Bucks?

Of course Giannis would love to team up with his brothers. That's no surprise. But in Milwaukee....or L.A.?!?! pic.twitter.com/07YLE1R2di — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 17, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo free agency

Giannis, who is currently on a four-year contract with the Bucks, will enter free agency in 2021. NBA reports have hinted at Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks wanting to sign Giannis in 2021. However, the Golden State Warriors might offer the Bucks the Timberwolves' first-round draft pick and Andrew Wiggins in return. The choice will depend on Giannis, who can also sign an extension with the Bucks.

NBA suspension: NBA suspended after Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 last week, which caused the NBA to fast-track their decision to suspend the league. Along with Gobert, there are now seven NBA players with coronavirus. Kevin Durant along with three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive on March 17 (March 18 IST), while Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood suffered the same fate a day after the suspension. In a statement released the Brooklyn Nets, they assured fans that the players and staff members will remain isolated, while physicians closely monitor their situation.

