Trae Young Gets Emotional With His Mom After Being Named As NBA All-Star Starter: WATCH

Basketball News

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was named as an NBA All-Star Starter. The 21-year-old gets emotional after hearing his name being called out. Find out more.

Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been one of the most improved players in the NBA this season. Despite his side languishing at the bottom in the Eastern Conference, Trae Young's stellar performances have been rightly noted by the NBA fans and experts. The 21-year-old was named a starter in the NBA All-Star 2020 and Young unsurprisingly couldn't control his emotions.

Also Read | Trae Young's NOSTALGIC Pics With NBA Stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Break Internet

NBA All-Star starters: Trae Young

Trae Young has been averaging 29.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists this season. He has been one of the few shining lights for Hawks in an otherwise dismal season. The former Oklahoma college star is one of the league’s more dynamic players with his incredible shooting skills and his intricate offensive plays. 

Also Read | LeBron James Continues To Lead NBA All-Star Voting, Trae Ranks Above Irving And Walker

Despite starring all season and an All-Star appearance looming large, when the final starter list was revealed, Trae Young understandably got emotional. Trae was watching the selections on TNT with his teammates and his mother when he got emotional after hearing his name get called. The 21-year-old was seen embracing his mother after his All-Star selection. Trae is the first Atlanta Hawks star since Dikembe Mutombo to be named as an NBA All-Star starter.

Also Read | Dejounte Murray Breaks Trae Young's Ankle With Nasty Crossover, Spurs Dugout Laugh At It

NBA All-Star 2020 voting results: NBA All-Star starters

Eastern Conference will be once again captained by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (5,902,285 votes). Along with Trae Young, Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker, Toronto Raptors' Kemba Walker and Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid will make up the conference starters.

Western Conference NBA All-Star starters

Trae Young and Luka Doncic in elite company 

Also Read | Trae Young Foundation Helps Eliminate USD 1 Million In Medical Debt For Atlanta Families

