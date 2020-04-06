NBA To Hold H-O-R-S-E Competition With NBA Stars Like Russell Westbrook, D-Wade: Report

Though the NBA 2019-20 season is currently suspended, the league and ESPN are considering airing an NBA H-O-R-S-E competition which will include 'several high-profile' NBA stars. The H-O-R-S-E competition was last held for the 2009 NBA All-Star games, following which it was cancelled before the 2011 All-Star game.

NBA and ESPN might hold an H-O-R-S-E competition

The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted about the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition, providing fans with some details about the event. While no announcement has been made, the NBA and ESPN are working together to hold an NBA H-O-R-S-E competition. Star names in the NBA will reportedly compete in the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition while shooting in isolation. Home gyms and courts could be used by the players to participate in the tournament.

For the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition, the NBA stars would have to make shots from unconventional locations and unique styles, after which the other participants would have to replicate the feat. Previously, no dunking was allowed, while 24 seconds were provided for a player to think of and copy shots. The league had first held the NBA H-O-R-S-E competitions during the 1977-78 season, after which it was directly held in 2009. Phoenix Suns' Paul Westphal won in 1979, while then-Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant won the last two.

I’m in — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 4, 2020

Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul among stars who might play the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition

According to some reports, OKC's Chris Paul could be one of the star names in the competition. Along with Paul, Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell could also be involved. New Orleans Pelicans' star rookie Zion Williamson is also a possibility, though no player has confirmed their participation.

NBA coronavirus update

While the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition is not yet confirmed, the NBA is already holding an NBA 2k players only tournament. The competition between 16 NBA players started on Friday (Saturday IST) and is being telecast on ESPN. According to recent reports, while the NBA players, owners and officials have been determined to resume the season, they are also discussing cancelling the season completely. There is reportedly a 'significant amount of pessimism' surrounding the NBA season resuming, as per NBA reports. As of now,15 NBA members have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

