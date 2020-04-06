How To Do A Flashy Pass In NBA 2K20 And Try Other Advanced Tricks?

Basketball is one of those team sports which relies heavily on passing to allow a team to effectively put the ball through the hoop. NBA 2K20 is no different as it puts a great emphasis on passing the ball in order to score. So, if you are looking to be one of the best passers in the game, you should be aware of all the advanced passing tricks that will certainly help you up your passing game in NBA 2K20.

How to do a flashy pass in NBA 2K20?

NBA 2K20 offers a series of advance-passing tricks to users. Interestingly, the game does not restrict you to just some conventional button-taps, and also allows you to show off your skills with a wide variety of advanced passes, including a flashy pass. Apart from being flashy, the skill also allows you to be majorly effective in scoring. So, let us check out all the advanced passing tricks in NBA 2K20.

Pass Type Buttons Normal Pass Press X and pick a receiver using the left analogue stick. Bounce Pass Press CIrcle to pick a receiver and pass using the left analogue stick. Fake Pass Press Triangle and hit Y/X. Alternatively, you can press Triangle and Circle when standing still or driving. Jump Pass Press Square + X when standing still or driving. Icon Pass Press R1, then pick a player by pressing the icon corresponding to the receiver. Flashy Pass Double-tap Circle to pass and pick a receiver with the left analogue stick Alley Oop Double-tap Triangle to pass and a select a receiver using the left analogue stick. For Alley-Oop to self, you need to move the left analogue stick to the hoop. Basket Pass Hold the Triangle key to have a selected receiver cut to the basket. Now, release the Triangle to make a pass. Touch Pass Tap X before the first receiver gets the ball. Pro Stick Pass Hold the R1 key and move the right stick in any direction Give and Go Press and hold X until caught by the receiver, Now, use the left analogue stick to move the first receiver, and release X to get the ball back.

Image credits: NBA 2K20 2K