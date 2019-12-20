DEN Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And NBA Details

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns on Saturday, December 21, 7:30 AM IST (Tuesday, December 20, 9:00 PM EST). The match will take place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Timberwolves have won 10 games and lost 16, while the Nuggets have won 18 games and lost 8. You can also play the DEN vs MIN match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DEN vs MIN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also read | Adam Sandler's basketball skills go viral after impressive passes in pickup game

DEN vs MIN Dream11: Player performances

Jamal Murray is leading the Denver Nuggets with 17.5 points per game. Nikola Jokic follows with an average of 17.1 points, 10.1 games and 6.7 assists. Will Barton (14.7 ppg), Paul Millsap (12.7 ppg) and Gary Harris (11 ppg) are averaging in double digits. Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the Minnesota Timberwolves with an average of 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Andrew Wiggins follows with a 25.1 point average per game. Jeff Teague (14 ppg), Robert Covington (12.6 ppg) and Jake Layman (10.5 ppg) have also performed well.

Also read | Dwyane Wade prefers winning NBA Championships over scoring 30 points every game

DEN vs MIN Dream11: Injury Update

Karl-Anthony Towns has been listed as questionable due to his knee injury. Jarret Culver is on a day-to-day basis (illness). Denver Nuggets have no player sidelined for the upcoming game.

Also read | LeBron James passes Gary Payton to occupy 9th spot on NBA's all-time assists list

DEN vs MIN Dream11: Squad details

DEN vs MIN Dream11 squad – Minnesota Timberwolves

Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Bell, Robert Covington, Jarrett Culver, Gorgui Dieng, Treveon Graham, Jake Layman, Kelan Martin, Jordan McLaughlin, Jordan Murphy, Shabazz Napier, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie, Naz Reid, Jeff Teague, Karl-Anthony Towns, Noah Vonleh, Tyrone Wallace, Andrew Wiggin and Lindell Wigginton

DEN vs MIN Dream11 squad – Denver Nuggets

Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

DEN vs MIN Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Jamal Murray (C)

Shooting-guards: Gary Harris

Small-forwards: Josh Okogie, Will Barton, Jerami Grant

Power-forwards: Robert Covington

Centre: Nikola Jokic (VC)

Note - The DEN vs MIN Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Russell Westbrook trolls Patrick Beverley with bizarre goodbye wave after ejection