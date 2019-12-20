The Debate
Russell Westbrook Trolls Patrick Beverley With Bizarre Goodbye Wave After Ejection

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook and Clippers' Patrick Beverley's rivalry continues as Westbrook waved the other off-court during the game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Russell Westbrook

Russel Westbrook and Patrick Beverley continued their rivalry during the Rockets vs Clippers game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the Staples Center. Beverley got ejected towards the end of the game, after which Westbrook taunted him and waved him goodbye. James Harden was the one to hold Westbrook back, keeping the latter away from getting into an argument with Beverley. The Houston Rockets defeated the LA Clippers 122-117. Russell Westbrook finished the game with 40 points, 10 rebound and 5 assists. 

Also read | James Harden and Russell Westbrook don't trust each other, according to Jay Williams

 

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley's rivalry continues as Westbrook waves the other off-court again

Also read | Patrick Beverley mocks Russell Westbrook's missed shot, Westbrook calls him 'trash' again

Also read | Russell Westbrook ridicules Patrick Beverley's defensive lapses, says he does nothing

Almost a month ago, Beverley mocked Westbrook's shooting style, and Westbrook responded by calling Beverley trash. The game before that, Beverley was fouled out and Westbrook waved as he walked out. Later, Russell spoke about Beverley to a sports channel. He called the defender out, stating that he does not guard anybody, and only runs around. Beverley and Westbrook's feud dates back to 2013 NBA playoffs when Westbrook injured his knee. Beverley had gone for the ball after a timeout and ended up tearing his meniscus. Westbrook was sidelined and missed the playoffs. The Rockets and LA Clippers will play again on March 5, 2020 (March 6, 2020 IST). 

Also read | NBA: Brief history of Rockets' Russell Westbrook and Clippers' Patrick Beverly’s epic rivalry

Published:
