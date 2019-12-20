Russell Westbrook Trolls Patrick Beverley With Bizarre Goodbye Wave After Ejection

Russel Westbrook and Patrick Beverley continued their rivalry during the Rockets vs Clippers game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the Staples Center. Beverley got ejected towards the end of the game, after which Westbrook taunted him and waved him goodbye. James Harden was the one to hold Westbrook back, keeping the latter away from getting into an argument with Beverley. The Houston Rockets defeated the LA Clippers 122-117. Russell Westbrook finished the game with 40 points, 10 rebound and 5 assists.

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley's rivalry continues as Westbrook waves the other off-court again

Reporter asks Russ if he regrets getting a technical for waving off Pat Bev after his ejection.



Westbrook had a perfect response.



(via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/nJNpfqDsFk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2019

almost exactly one month later, Westbrook waves bye to Pat Bev after he’s ejected pic.twitter.com/2eFLikxl7D — Wobsell Westbrook (@WorldWideWob) December 20, 2019

Pat Bev’s Westbrook impersonation pic.twitter.com/YhWusJwc64 — Wobsell Westbrook (@WorldWideWob) November 23, 2019

Pat Bev/Russell Westbrook beef still real.



Bev mocking Westbrook’s brick at end of game followed by Russ repeatedly calling him trash pic.twitter.com/RydEInLWcu — Wobsell Westbrook (@WorldWideWob) November 23, 2019

Almost a month ago, Beverley mocked Westbrook's shooting style, and Westbrook responded by calling Beverley trash. The game before that, Beverley was fouled out and Westbrook waved as he walked out. Later, Russell spoke about Beverley to a sports channel. He called the defender out, stating that he does not guard anybody, and only runs around. Beverley and Westbrook's feud dates back to 2013 NBA playoffs when Westbrook injured his knee. Beverley had gone for the ball after a timeout and ended up tearing his meniscus. Westbrook was sidelined and missed the playoffs. The Rockets and LA Clippers will play again on March 5, 2020 (March 6, 2020 IST).

