Malik Beasley’s Estranged Wife Claims NBA Player Has Paid Mere $800 In Child Support

Malik Beasley's estranged wife, Montana Yao, has fired back at the Minnesota Timberwolves star for not taking proper care of their son after leaving them for Larsa Pippen. Yao has since filed from divorce from Beasley, but her lawyers have revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves guard hasn’t been holding up his end of the bargain when it comes to child support. Yao has now also stated that she's received a mere $800 from Beasley in child support despite the NBA star signing a $15m per year deal with the Timberwolves last year.

Montana Yao accuses Malik Beasley of spending money on new girlfriend Larsa Pippen

In December 2020, Timberwolves star Malik Beasley grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. Images of him and Larsa Pippen - who is 22 years older than Beasley - together emerged on social media which left his wife Montana Yao 'blindsided'. A few days later, Yao revealed that she was told to leave Beasley's home along with their two-year-old son, Makai. Beasley is now living with Larsa Pippen and has told people that he has already moved on from his wife and kid.

Yao filed for divorce from Beasley soon after she found out about his affair with Pippen. However, in a recent statement, the 23-year-old has claimed that Beasley has only contributed $800 in child support for Makai. Yao's lawyers also pointed out that she was a successful model but gave up on her career to focus on starting a family with Beasley." Yao has also accused Pippen of spending most of his money on Pippen.

Beasley's lawyers were also quick to fire back at the claim. Their statement said, "It is unfortunate that counsel for Montana Yao has elected to misrepresent facts in the media to seek sympathy while omitting the fact his client demanded an outrageous and obscene amount of money for not only her but for her mother, as an apparent bounty for an eight-month marriage." The statement also added that Beasley had gifted Yao a $100,000 Range Rover just before she filed for divorce.

Yao’s lawyers called Beasley’s rebuttal “false from beginning to end”. On Wednesday, Yao posted a story on IG to and stated that if Beasley and Pippen keep lying on her name she will be forced to pull out the receipts. Beasley signed a four-year contract extension with the Timberwolves worth a whopping $60M in November.

Image Credits - Timberwolves, Montana Yao Instagram