Luka Doncic's New $2.7M Dallas Home Boasts 5225 Sq Ft And Four Bedrooms

If Luka Doncic's purchases are anything to go by, the Slovenian star is likely to stay with the Dallas Mavericks for a long time. The 21-year-old recently purchased a house in Dallas. As per reports, the house is currently worth $2.7 million. The Slovenian icon was one of the highest scorers last season and led the Mavericks to their postseason appearance in the campaign gone by.

Also read | Luka Doncic failed at bottle flips multiple times before his game-winning OT 3 vs Clippers

Luka Doncic Dallas home worth $2.7 million

As per reports, Doncic's new house is located at Preston Hollow and is about 5,225-square feet in area. As per reports, the house has four bedrooms and six baths highlighted by floor-to-ceiling windows, a pool, four-car garage and some impressive state-of-the-art technology. Reports also add that Doncic's house is around seven minutes away from Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban's house on Deloache Avenue.

Realtor.com also reports that Doncic apparently bought the house 33 days after it was listed on the market. People Newspapers add that the house was built in 1984 by architect Hardy McCullah for himself. However, it was upgraded and expanded in 2017 by John Huffman – who owns JH Design + Build.

The house is currently valued at $2,745,350, as per Dallas Central Appraisal District. Reports also add that Steven and Elizabeth Shlemon last owned the house. Doncic was represented by Gianna Cerullo of Compass, while Melissa Jennings of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International represented the Shlemons.

Also read | LeBron James and Lakers spearhead NBA restart jersey sales, Mavericks' Luka Doncic follows

Luka Doncic girlfriend and his personal life

Doncic and his girlfriend Anamaria Goltes have known each other for a long time. Both have shared childhood photos of themselves from 2011, posing on a summer boat. While countless proposal rumours have been around for some time, Doncic and Goltes apparently broke up for some time before the 2018 NBA Draft. Though the couple got back together, it apparently strained Goltes' relationship with Doncic's mother Mirjam Poterbin.

Also read | Luka Doncic is the GOAT: NBA world heaps praise on Mavs star's game-winner vs Clippers

Luka Doncic contract and net worth

As of now, Doncic's net worth stands at $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His net worth has increased from last year when it was listed as $5 million. Doncic signed a three-year $22,293,360 contract with the Mavericks, which pays him $7,431,120 annually. Last year, the Mavericks star also signed a lucrative deal with Nike's Jordan Brand which includes a seven-figure deal.

Disclaimer: The above Luka Doncic net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read | Will Luka Doncic propose to longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes?

(Image credits: Luka Doncic Instagram)