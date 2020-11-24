Kelly Oubre Fires Shots At Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver After Warriors Trade

Golden State Warriors' new signing Kelly Oubre did not mince his words regarding Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after his move to the Bay area. The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season last time out but will have big shoes to fill at the Chase Center, having been drafted to deal with the absence of Klay Thompson, who suffered a season-ending injury. Oubre was part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns and intends to make the Warriors his long-term basketball home.

Kelly Oubre Warriors trade: Ex-Wizards star slams Suns owner after Golden State Warriors move

In an appearance on "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky" on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, Kelly Oubre Jr hit out Robert Sarver, claiming that the Suns owner does not care about his team. When quizzed about what it feels like to play for the Warriors, the 25-year-old said that he can now play under an owner who cares about the team and not just the perception of the organisation. Sarver has owned the Suns since 2004 and has developed a reputation for leading the organization in constant turbulence with a host of changes in the roster, the coaching and front office.

Kelly Oubre takes a shot at Suns owner Robert Sarver when talking about the Warriors owner Joe Lacob;



"I can play for an owner -- somebody who actually cares about the organization and not just the perception of the organization on the media end of it.”



(h/t @NickFriedell) pic.twitter.com/xtVscy3Zol — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2020

Kelly Oubre enjoyed a breakout season with the Suns last year, averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as he looks to hit the ground running for the Warriors. The 25-year-old has the confidence to follow in the footsteps of Warriors superstars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson, and is looking forward to the opportunity of learning from them.

The Warriors were able to acquire Oubre by bringing his salary into the $17.2 million trade exception created when the Warriors sent veteran Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal last summer.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Oubre's addition is expected to cost the organization $82.4 million with his salary marked at $14.4 million with a further $68 million in taxes. When quizzed whether the financial aspects of the deal and the willingness of owner Joe Lacob will add a further burden, the 25-year-old dismissed the suggestion saying that it is his job to play basketball and get better each and every day.

Oubre said that while he is blessed to be a part of the conversation, the finances are for the accountants who run the books for the NBA or the organization to deal with.

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)