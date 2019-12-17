Warriors Named 'Franchise Of The Decade' Among All Professional Sports Teams

The Sports Business Journal/Daily named Golden State Warriors the 'Franchise of the Decade' across all pro sports teams. Though the team has not performed well this NBA season, they have created history in the past 10 years. The Warriors have won three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018), built their new arena in San Francisco and made five consecutive NBA Finals appearances (2015-2019).

Also read | Stephen Curry candidly reveals the biggest challenge he has faced in the NBA so far

NBA: Golden State Warriors through the decade

Golden State Warriors started the decade by hiring a group of investors led by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. In 2011, they hired Hall of Famer Rick Welts to look over the Warriors' entire business operations. Head coach Steve Kerr came into the picture during the NBA 2014-15 season. Since then, the Warriors have reached the NBA finals every year. The last NBA team to do so was Boston Celtics from 1957-1966. Warriors also have a current sellout streak of 355 games. After their NBA 2011-12 campaign, Warriors have sold out every game at home for six seasons.

Also read | Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry call their son 'Viking' for being too BIG for his age

Sports Business Journal/Daily had named the Warriors the 'Team of the Year' in 2014 and 2016. They also won at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in 2016. The California-based team won the ‘Best Analytics Organization’ award owing to their investments regarding cameras and other devices to monitor player movements during the game. The Warriors are also the first team to introduce a short-sleeve jersey during the NBA 2013-14 season. In September 2019, they completed the construction at Chase Center, the only privately-financed arena built on private property during this era. The NBA also named the Warriors 'Co-Retailer of the Year' in 2014-15, recognising the team's practices for merchandise sale. Warriors have led the NBA in terms of NBA sales from 2014-2018.

Also read | Warriors star Stephen Curry criticised by Hall of Famer, says Rondo is better

Warriors star players – Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – were a key factor for the team to win their NBA championships. Stephen Curry has five of nine seasons on list of most three-pointers made during one NBA season. He set a record in NBA 2015-16 with 402 shots from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry has won the NBA MVP award twice.

Also read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and James Harden have changed NBA: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra