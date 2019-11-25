NBA: Top 5 Tweets Which Show The 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Meme Going Viral In The NBA

Social media can sometimes be a funny place. The 'Gonna Tell My Kids' meme has hit the internet by a storm. A lot of movie stars and celebrities have been used as subjects for the meme. The meme is aimed at a famous personality whose achievements or antics are worth emulating even for future generations. The social media trend has seen its popularity reach basketball as Twitterati used the template to create funny memes on the NBA.

NBA: Miami Heat & Sacramento Kings join the 'Gonna Tell My Kids' bandwagon

NBA teams Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings joined the bandwagon and posted memes on their official Twitter accounts. Heat posted a picture of Duncan Robinson and captioned it as "Gonna tell my kids this is the NBA Logo.’ The Kings, on the other hand, posted a video of rookie Justin James and captioned it as 'Gonna tell my kids this was the best James in the NBA.' Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin also shared a meme where he called himself Jackie Moon from the film Semi-Pro. Jackie Moon was played by Will Ferrell. Here, let’s take a look at the best 'Gonna tell my kids' NBA memes.

Gonna tell my kids meme: Top 5 NBA Tweets

Gonna tell my kids this is the NBA logo pic.twitter.com/MplSHBKdle — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was the best James in the NBA pic.twitter.com/4nupmFL3Mc — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 24, 2019

gonna tell my kids that Drake helped Toronto win their first ever NBA championship pic.twitter.com/Dq9dryDjrO — Julio G (@garseeaa) November 20, 2019

