RM Vs MOS Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And More Game Details

Real Madrid will face CSKA Moscow in their regular season match of the Euro League 2019-2020. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM (IST) on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The match will be played at the WiZink Center.

RM vs MOS Dream11 Preview

Madrid head into this game on the back of four straight wins. Due to some good results in the previous matches, they now sit level on points with CSKA Moscow heading into their next encounter. Madrid produced an absolute masterclass performance in Round 9 as they beat BCK Khimki 104-76 to record their fourth straight win.

For CSKA Moscow, their season is heading in the wrong direction at this moment. The 80-70 defeat on against Saski Baskonia was their 3rd defeat in the last five games, leaving the defending champions sixth on the points table but are only one game adrift of the top spot.

RM vs MOS Dream11 teams

Real Madrid Squad

Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Trey Thompkins, Jeffrey Taylor, Salah Mejri

CSKA Moscow Squad

Joel Bolomboy, Janis Strelnieks, Nikita Kurbanov, Daniel Hackett, Aleksandr Khomenko, Andrey Vorontsevich, Johannes Voigtmann, Joel Bolomboy, Ivan Ukhov, Mikhail Kulagin, Ron Baker, Andrey Lopatin, Kyle Hines, Semen Antonov, Mike James

RM vs MOS Dream11 injury updates

Real Madrid’s Salah Mejri and Felipe Reyes are expected to miss the match, while CSKA will still miss the service of Clyburn with a knee injury, while Mikhail Kulagin is also out with a foot injury.

RM vs MOS Probable Line-ups

Real Madrid: Anthony Randolph, Gabriel Deck, W Tavares, Facundo Campazzo, Jeffrey Taylor

CSKA Moscow: Johannes Voigtmann, Nikita Kurbanov, Kosta Koufos, Mike James, Darrun Hillard

RM vs MOS Dream11 team

Point-guards: F Campazzo (captain), M James

Shooting-guards: D Hillard, J Carroll

Small-forwards: N Kurbanov

Power-forwards: J Voigtmann (vice-captain)

Centre: A Randolph, W Tavares

RM vs MOS Dream11 prediction

Looking at the current position Real Madrid win be favourites to win the match.

Note - The RM vs MOS Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game