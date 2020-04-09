NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition Nears Completion, Chris Paul And Trae Young To Participate

The NBA is near to finalizing their deal with ESPN about televising the H-O-R-S-E competition they have been planning to conduct. Multiple American media reports previously suggested that the league planned to bring in 'several high-profile' players to participate in the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition last held in 2009. Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine.are three of the players rumoured to headline the contest.

NBA and ESPN to hold and televise an NBA H-O-R-S-E competition

Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

According to ESPN, the plan to televise an H-O-R-S-E competition is almost complete. Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine are reportedly expected to participate. WNBA players and NBA alumni are also going to be included in the contest. Though no names have been announced or confirmed, Dwyane Wade is also said to be a part of the competition. Previous reports also suggested Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell and Zion Williamson might also participate.

What is NBA H-O-R-S-E competition?

The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

While no official announcement by the NBA has been made, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted some details about the event. Players competing will most likely shoot in isolation. Home gyms and courts could be used by the participants to shoot.

As per the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition rules, the players would have to make shots from unconventional locations and unique styles, after which the other participants would have to replicate their shot. Previously, no dunking was allowed, while 24 seconds were provided for a player to think of and copy shots. The league first held the NBA H-O-R-S-E competitions during the 1977-78 season, after which it was directly held in 2009. Phoenix Suns' Paul Westphal won in 1979, while then-Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant won the last two.

