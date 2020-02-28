The Debate
Stephen Curry Return: Steve Kerr Casts Fresh Doubts Over Star's Return Against Wizards

Basketball News

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has put cold waters over the reports of Stephen Curry return stating 'nothing is official' yet. He will be re-evaluated soon.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen Curry return

Ever since the news broke out stating that Stephen Curry could return for the Warriors as soon as Sunday night (Monday IST), Warriors supporters have gone into ecstasy. The Athletic reported that 'A Stephen Curry return' to the lineup is possible after a four-month gap to face Washington Wizards. Curry, who injured his left hand back in October 2019, was scheduled to have a practice session on Wednesday and Friday before his final re-evaluation on Saturday.

Also Read | Stephen Curry Return: Shoots Back-to-back Threes During Practice, Expected To Make March Return

Steve Kerr casts doubts over 'Stephen Curry return' 

However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has poured cold water over the reports stating 'nothing is official' yet. Following Wednesday's practice, Steve Kerr addressed Stephen Curry return reports stating 'He has only scrimmaged twice'. Kerr further admitted that he thinks Curry needs a few more scrimmages before he could be game ready. 

"Steph will play when he is ready to go. That date has been something that's for sure on Steph's mind. But he'll play when we all feel like he is ready to go. I think he needs some more scrimmage time." - Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's injury

Also Read | Stephen Curry Return: Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? 

Stephen Curry return: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry injury

Latest reports from NBA insider Marc J. Spears casts further doubt over Stephen Curry's return on March 1. Spears quoted Steve Kerr stating Warriors will have a 'kinda' practice with Curry and rest of the team, where they'd decide if the guard is fit enough to play a part against Wizards. 

Also Read | Stephen Curry Return: Stephen Curry Drills Back-to-back 12 Shots During Practice As Warriors Star Eyes Return

Stephen Curry return: Stephen Curry training videos giving fans hopes

Stephen Curry has played just 4 games this season, averaging 20.3 points and 6.5 assists. Without him and Klay Thompson, Warriors have really struggled for form this season. They currently hold the worst record in the NBA with a poor 12-46 (win-loss). With a playoff berth for this season beyond question, it is highly likely that Steve Kerr would advocate against hurrying Stephen Curry back to action to prevent aggravating his injury.

Before the Warriors host Wizards, they'll be up against Western Conference leaders LA Lakers. 

Also Read | Stephen Curry Return: Steph Curry Posts Right-handed Dunk During Warriors Training Amidst March Return Rumours

Published:
COMMENT
