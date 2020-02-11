Steve Kerr Reveals Questioning D'Angelo Russell's Signing With Warriors Since The Start

After months of anticipation and rumours surrounding D'Angelo Russell, the 23-year-old guard was traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the biggest blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline day. In return, the Warriors got Andrew Wiggins and their lightly protected first-round pick. In an interview, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the D'Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins trade.

Stever Kerr talks about the D'Angelo Russell-Andre Wiggins trade

Steve Kerr goes in depth on the Andrew Wiggins fit. Says the positional difference — from guard to wing — was important part of Russell for Wiggins swap. Says front office has told him it’s a thin draft, free agency class for wings. pic.twitter.com/gSZhmyl6kZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2020

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “Minnesota needed him to be a star. And we’re not asking him to be a star. We’re asking him to play a role on a team that already has some star players.” — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 7, 2020

According to Steve Kerr, Andre Wiggins is a much better fit for the Warriors over D'Angelo Russell. He also added that GSW's scouts told him it will be a weak year for wings in the NBA draft and free agency, which is where the Warriors plan to use Andre Wiggins. D'Angelo Russell had some similarities to Warriors star Stephen Curry and hence could not be a good fit after he returned. Steve Kerr even revealed that if he was honest, the fit was questionable since they signed him last season.

Steve Kerr thinks Andrew Wiggins has a kind of 'pace' and 'speed' that will work well with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. He even thinks it will be better than D'Angelo Russell. Even though Andrew Wiggins has faced both offensive and defensive problems, he is going through the best season of his career. Currently, Wiggins is averaging at 22.4 points, career-high 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. However, he is shooting only 44.4% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

D'Angelo Russell deal details

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

According to reports, Minnesota's first-round pick will be top-three protected for in 2021. If not conveyed, it will become unprotected in 2022. The Warriors will also receive a 2022 second-round pick. Along with the D'Angelo Russell, the Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves.

