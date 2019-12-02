NBA: Luka Doncic Outscores LeBron James As Mavericks End Lakers' Winning Run

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). Dallas Mavericks ended the LA Lakers’ 10 game winning streak as Luka Doncic recorded 27 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds in 33 minutes. The game took place at the LA Lakers’ home Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA.

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic outscored LeBron James, the Mavericks snap the Lakers 10-game winning streak

Luka Doncic guides the @dallasmavs to victory at Staples Center with 27 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST! #MFFL



Delon Wright: 17 PTS, 9 AST

Kristaps Porzingis: 15 PTS, 6 REB

Dwight Powell: 15 PTS, 9 REB pic.twitter.com/fv5ZILxmvx — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2019

Luka Doncic scored 21 of his total 27 points in the second half. He led the Mavericks during a 28-5 run in Q3, which erased their 62-59 half-time deficit. Luka Doncic scored 16 points and 5 assists during Q3. The Mavericks outscored the Lakers 35-17, which was the Lakers' worst quarter in NBA 2019-20. The Mavericks entered the Q4 with a 94-79 advantage over the LA Lakers. In a post-match interview, Doncic described his first half as awful. The Mavericks maintained their lead in Q4 and Doncic shot his fourth three-pointer over LeBron James. Delon Wright added 17 points and 9 assists. Kristaps Porzingis, Justin Jackson and Dwight Powell chipped in 15 points each.

LeBron James scored 25 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists for the LA Lakers, while Anthony Davis scored 27 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. Alex Caruso scored 10 points. The Mavericks ended the Lakers' longest winning streak in 10 years. This was also the Lakers' largest loss in the NBA 2019-20 season. The Lakers and Mavericks will play again on Saturday, December 30, 8:00 AM IST (Friday, December 29, 6:30 PM PST) at the Staples Center.

