NBA Teams Lakers, Rockets, Miami Heat Give Back To Their Community On Thanksgiving

Basketball News

NBA news: NBA teams and players celebrate Thanksgiving by giving back to society. They hosted dinners for families and gave out turkeys and meal supplies.

NBA

NBA players celebrated Thanksgiving by spending time with their family, but also giving back to their communities. They did so by hosting dinners for members of the community or gave away free turkeys so families can enjoy their own Thanksgiving without worrying about the price. Here is how NBA teams and players celebrated the festival.

NBA teams give back to their community on Thanksgiving

Russel Westbrook's foundation held their eighth annual Thanksgiving dinner for 800 families in Los Angeles. James Harden and other players joined him to help serve and meet the families. Harden's foundation also served more than 250 at local churches in Houston. 

The Miami Heat celebrated Thanksgiving by giving people of the Miami community turkey baskets and hot meals at the Miami Rescue Mission.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on

OKC Thunder spent time and served lunch to children at Postive Tomorrows, which is a school for homeless children in Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen conducted his third Meals + Math Thanksgiving. He went along with 25 local kids and put together a meal with a $100 budget to teach about math and budget while giving them food for their Thanksgiving meal.

New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday gave Thanksgiving meal supplies to 75 families at his annual Turkey Day with Holiday event. 

 

The LA Lakers gave food to over 250 people of the community at their yearly Turkey Feast.

