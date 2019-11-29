NBA Teams Lakers, Rockets, Miami Heat Give Back To Their Community On Thanksgiving

NBA players celebrated Thanksgiving by spending time with their family, but also giving back to their communities. They did so by hosting dinners for members of the community or gave away free turkeys so families can enjoy their own Thanksgiving without worrying about the price. Here is how NBA teams and players celebrated the festival.

NBA teams give back to their community on Thanksgiving

THANK YOU to all people involved in the special evening of giving back OUR community. I’m blessed and thankful to be able to service a community where I a grew up in. The @WhyNotFdn will continue to service OUR communities with different acts of giving!!!! #whynot pic.twitter.com/wUPekz6IJ7 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) November 22, 2019

Russel Westbrook's foundation held their eighth annual Thanksgiving dinner for 800 families in Los Angeles. James Harden and other players joined him to help serve and meet the families. Harden's foundation also served more than 250 at local churches in Houston.

600 turkey baskets, 450 hot meals, 1,000 slices of pizza, 1,000 hot dogs and endless smiles were served during our Thanksgiving Celebration at the Miami Rescue Mission today.



It's just bigger than basketball for us. ♥️#HEATCulture | #NBACares pic.twitter.com/dYakA6NjKp — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 20, 2019

The Miami Heat celebrated Thanksgiving by giving people of the Miami community turkey baskets and hot meals at the Miami Rescue Mission.

OKC Thunder spent time and served lunch to children at Postive Tomorrows, which is a school for homeless children in Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen conducted his third Meals + Math Thanksgiving. He went along with 25 local kids and put together a meal with a $100 budget to teach about math and budget while giving them food for their Thanksgiving meal.

New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday gave Thanksgiving meal supplies to 75 families at his annual Turkey Day with Holiday event.

Turkey time at our annual Thanksgiving Feast! 🍗🏀 pic.twitter.com/UaSvnosFsk — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) November 17, 2019

The LA Lakers gave food to over 250 people of the community at their yearly Turkey Feast.

