Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Warriors Star Eyes Return After Hand Injury

Golden State Warriors have had a season to forget as they are currently lying at the bottom of the Western Conference table with the worst record of the season. GSW currently have a 12-45 win/loss record. The major reason behind GSW's poor form this season has been injuries to their key players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Steph Curry, who was expected to lead the team from the front, suffered a hand injury in November when playing against Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry return: Is Steph Curry playing tonight?

Steph Curry's injury was a huge setback for GSW and it derailed their entire season. Steph Curry's injury happened in the third quarter of the game against Suns. Curry leapt with the ball but crashed straight into Suns' Aron Baynes. He fell to the ground and tried to save himself. However, Baynes went down with Curry and fell on his left wrist.

The two-time MVP was down for a considerable amount of time. He got up and exited the court with 8:31 minutes left in Q3. Curry was clearly in pain as he made his way to the locker room. Curry had scored nine points, six assists and five rebounds before he had to walk out. Warriors lost the game 110-121.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? When will Steph Curry return?

Fans received a major hint about Steph Curry's return when he was recently seen practicing for the Warriors. In a video taken by a fan in the stands, Curry shot back-to-back three-pointers for practice. However, even though he has been practising, Curry might not play before March.

When is Steph Curry coming back?

The 'Is Steph Curry playing tonight' story is coming to an end in the next couple of days. According to the latest update that appeared on NBA's official website, Steph Curry's return could be happening as soon as March 1. The Golden State Warriors are on a six-game losing streak and Steph Curry's return will boost their chances of finishing the season on a high.

