Steph Curry Return To NBA After Injury Set To Be Vs Washington Wizards In March: Report

According to NBA reports, Warriors star Steph Curry is all set to return to the court in March. The much-awaited Steph Curry return will be during the Wizards vs Warriors game on March 1 (March 2, IST). The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first one to report the news.

Steph Curry return: Stephen Curry to make his much-awaited NBA return in March vs Wizards

Warriors star Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State lineup on Sunday against the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Curry on track for comeback four months after surgery on his broken left hand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2020

Steph Curry return: Warriors star Steph Curry injury update

A light 12 in a row for Steph.



Hand looking healthy.



(via @AnthonyTVSports)pic.twitter.com/nqyOAQ4rzr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2020

Stephen Curry injured himself after playing only four games in the NBA 2019-20 season. However, the Warriors star has been seen practising regularly for the past few weeks. A week ago, Curry was filmed while he shot back-to-back 12 baskets during the Warriors practice.

Steph Curry return: Steve Kerr revealed that Stephen Curry will play this season

Should Stephen Curry return this season? Steve Kerr explains. pic.twitter.com/AhmpMiavME — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) February 19, 2020

In an interview after the Warriors practice at the Chase Center, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that it is important for the two-time MVP to play with Andrew Wiggins. He also added that Curry needs to play more games without Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who were his 'security blanket' over the years. In the end, Kerr added that Curry is perfectly healthy and will play when he is ready, even if they are not going to make the playoffs this season.

Stpeh Curry return and Steph Curry injury update: Curry shoots back-to-back threes during practice

Steph cashing logo 3s like nothing 🔥



(via mrewang/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/9kJWC7ER8D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2020

Steph Curry return and Steph Curry injury update: How did Steph Curry break his hand?

Steph Curry broke his hand during the Suns vs Warriors game on October 30, 2019 (October 31 IST). The Warriors star dived and elevated with Suns’ Aron Baynes standing firm on his feet. Curry leapt with the ball but crashed straight into Baynes. Curry fell to the ground, trying to brace himself. However, Baynes went down with Curry, falling on his left wrist. He was down for a considerable amount of time, before getting up and exiting the court with 8:31 minutes left to Q3.

